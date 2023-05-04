Let’s dignify the field

Diana’s Corner

By Diana Montes

The work of the farmer is essential in Garzón. The fertility of our lands, with different temperatures, allows the production of all kinds of food for families. According to the Municipal Agricultural Evaluation of July 2022, Garzón mainly produces coffee, plantains, corn, and tomatoes; In addition, the Hass avocado is emerging.

The political leadership must understand that the dignity of the work of the peasant is a priority. They face many challenges: insecurity, poor roads, lack of home public services, lack of decent and safe rural housing, instability in the prices of inputs, and an unfair rate of intermediation in the marketing of their products.

These factors have led to desertion from the field. Young people do not see in the activity an economic hope that allows them to access decent living conditions. Instead, they choose to sell their land to take up jobs they are unfamiliar with, leaving them vulnerable. This creates a serious food safety problem. The displaced do not have guaranteed access to housing, increasing the population deficit. Being forced to look for work in urban areas increases informal and poorly paid work, reduces schooling levels and causes relative overpopulation in cities, also with negative environmental impacts.

The municipal government must carry out serious economic and social studies to promote spaces for the organization of the rural population. According to the 2018 National Population and Housing Census, in Garzón there are 1,407 families without housing. Curiously, in our rural area there are 1,119 unoccupied homes.

If we promote a rental subsidy housing policy in rural areas, we can: 1) reduce the housing deficit. 2) reduce poverty and unemployment, since they would be families working the unoccupied farms. 3) increase agricultural production.

If we also combine this policy of repopulating the countryside with investments in infrastructure –especially tertiary roads, services and schools–, we will be able to give the countryside the economic dynamism it deserves.

Without countryside, there is no city. And more in Garzón, whose economy is 20% agricultural. To give our municipality the place it deserves, we need to guide public policies towards the development of the countryside. Without this, we will continue to lose places, which is what has been happening.