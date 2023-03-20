In an interview with the Tropicana radio station, the Influencer ‘Epa’ Colombia referred to the vice president France Marquez and the controversy that has been unleashed on social networks over the “unnecessary” use of a helicopter to go to his home in Dapa.

In the interview, the announcer mentions the vice president and immediately the businesswoman responded: “As for France, oh my dear Let’s make a video you and me together throwing money from the helicopter”.

The vice president assures that she uses the helicopter to transport herself because she has been a victim of failed attacks, including one in which they placed 8 kilos of explosives in the vicinity of his home.

“I’m very sorry, let them go and sue me if I’m doing something very wrong, but after having experienced a frustrated attack on the road that leads to my house, I’m not going to give up. luxury of facilitating the conditions for them to kill me faster“, expressed Márquez in an interview with Semana Magazine.