‘Let’s find out in advance how much next year’s year-end tax settlement will be’… National Tax Service year-end tax settlement preview service

The National Tax Service announced on the 31st that it will launch the ‘Year-end Tax Preview’ and ‘Simplified Data Bulk Provision’ services.

The year-end tax settlement preview allows you to find out next year’s year-end tax settlement amount in advance based on this year’s credit card usage and past deductions.

Dual-income couples can also check who benefits from deductions for dependents, family members’ education expenses, donations, credit card usage, etc.

The National Tax Service explained that if you have a donation or savings plan, you can reduce taxes by using the hometown love donation and pension savings.

We also provide ‘customized guidance’ that analyzes six deduction items that are easy to miss during year-end tax settlement.

This year, the scope of guidance has expanded from young workers in their 20s and 30s to all workers. It also provides information on income tax reduction for small and medium-sized businesses, where young people, career-interrupted women, the disabled, and workers over 60 can receive a reduction of up to 2 million won.

Labor union dues are deducted only if the union makes an accounting disclosure by November 30.

‘Provision of simplified data in bulk’ is a service in which the National Tax Service provides year-end tax settlement data directly to companies when workers agree. Companies that wish to use this service can register a list of workers and workers agree to provide the data.

