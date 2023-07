With a clear and beneficial government plan for the rural and urban sectors, Kleiver Oviedo wants to become Mayor of Palermo. He knows here what his priorities will be. DIARIO DEL HUILA, POLITICA By: María Camila Mosquera M. After serving as Ombudsman for the municipalities of Palermo, Rivera and Neiva, Kleiver Oviedo formalized his […]

