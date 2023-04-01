Leonardo Chamba H.

Historical review. Chaguarpamba, “Vergel of the Fatherland”, is the city that connects the Sierra with the Coast. Historically, the inhabitants of Chaguarpamba canton originated from the paltas tribes who settled in pre-colonial times in the southern region of the Ecuadorian Sierra, before 1500 dC, in a decline of the Andean skirts of the Chincha Cruz hill. The name Chaguarpamba originates from two indigenous terms: chaguar = ‘chaguarquero’ y pama = ‘plain or flat’ Chaguarpamba means a plain covered abundantly with chaguarqueros. When colonialism took root in the year 1500 AD, by the Spanish discovery and conquest of America, feudalism was implanted, with the appearance of the large hacendados; it is considered that in the 1760s the first settlement that gave rise to the population of Chaguarpamba was settled, between the haciendas Piedra Blanca and Chaguarpamba, whose owners were of Zarumeño origin. According to its old inhabitants, the territories of Chaguarpamba belonged to Zaruma, which at that time constituted part of the province of Loja. When the province of El Oro was created, Zaruma happened to belong to it; Chaguarpamba was instituted as a neighborhood of the parish of Cangonamá in the canton of Paltas, province of Loja. Later, Chaguarpamba was recognized as a parish of the canton of Paltas, from May 29, 1869, being president Gabriel García Moreno. The cantonization process began in February 1982, during the government period of Rodrigo Borja, being elevated to said hierarchy by Law of the National Congress, approved on 04 December 1985 and published in the Official Register 343 of 27 December 1985. Subsequently, the Municipal Town Hall, by ordinance dictated in July 1990, resolved to fix the civic date of cantonal celebration on 04 December 1985, the same one published in the Official Register 535 on 3 October 1990 (Jumbo, 1990). UTPL).

Physical Characteristics. Location. The canton of Chaguarpamba is located in the north of the province of Loja, covering an area of ​​317.70 km2; its population reaches 7,161 inhabitants (2010). It is bordered on the north by the cantons of Portovelo and Piñas, province of El Oro; to the south Olmedo and Paltas; to the east with Catamayo; and, on the west with Palms. Altitudinal range: low, 440 msnm (El Pindo bridge); mean, 1,320 msnm (center of cantonal headquarters); elevation, 2 160 msnm (East Cross Hill). Political division, it is divided into five parishes: Amarillos, Buenavista, Chaguarpamba (cantonal capital), El Rosario and Santa Rufina (PODT Chaguarpamba).

Environmental Characteristics. Climate: on temperature, the highest range (16-24 °C) is found in the parishes of El Rosario and Santa Rufina, while the lowest (12-18 °C) corresponds to the parish of Chaguarpamba; about precipitation, the range of rainfall in the cantonal area goes from 1,180-1,233 mm in the parish of Chaguarpamba, to 1,018-1,180 mm in the parish of Santa Rufina. In terms of Relief, Chaguarpamba canton has a very irregular topography, distinguishing undulating surfaces with considerable concave and convex slopes, therefore, 36.17% of the cantonal surface has a very strong slope, and, 61.13% one very abrupt slope, both categories are located in the northeastern part of the canton (PDOT Chaguarpamba).

Water resources. The water system of the Chaguarpamba canton, made up of two micro-basins, belongs to the Puyango-Tumbes binational basin, which flows into the Pacific Ocean. The sub-basin of the Yaguachi river includes the Chaguarpamba, Amarillos and Buenavista parishes; It is made up of the Yaguachi River and the tributaries of the Umbalao River, the Hacienda Nueva stream and minor drainages, flowing into the Pindo River. The Pindo river sub-basin, which serves as the boundary between the provinces of El Oro and Loja, receives the waters of the streams that cross the El Rosario parish in the northern sector, while the rest of the streams flow into the river in the southern sector. Yaguachi. (To be continue).