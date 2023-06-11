Home » Let’s get to know our province: Loja canton – breaking latest news
Leonardo Chamba H.

Continuation (II). Economic resources. The labor force of the Loja canton (PEA) has gradually increased, thus, in the period 1990-2014 the proportion of the EAP rose from 33% to 44%, due to a greater incorporation of young people into production processes.

At the territorial level, because the Loja canton is home to most of the provincial population, 52.2% of the provincial EAP is located in this canton, since the dynamism of economic activities, mainly services, takes place in the city of Loja. The main branches of activity carried out by the inhabitants of the Loja canton are, in order: wholesale and retail trade (18.7%), in urban centers, mainly in the city of Loja; Agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing (12.2%) are basically carried out by the inhabitants of rural parishes and those who live on the outskirts of the city; construction (9.8%), is an activity that has boosted the cantonal economy in recent years (Loja Municipality).

Agriculture and Livestock. According to information generated by MAG (2013) and other institutions, the agricultural production systems of the Loja canton have four orientations: business, combined, commercial and marginal. Business system: agricultural subsector, aromatic plants for agro-industries (ILE, horchata de Chuquiribamba and Loja); livestock production, high and cold part (Salapa Alto), Holstein cattle with milk production that is sold to Ecolac; warm zone (Vilcabamba) Brown Swiss cattle with meat production for meat companies in the city of Loja; poultry subsector, four farms located in Cajanuma, Mollepamba, Santorum and Pueblo Nuevo. Combined system: agricultural subsector, medium-sized producers of vegetables, squash, tomato, broccoli, destined for the Loja Wholesale Market, and industrial sugar cane for the Monterrey de Catamayo Sugar Mill; livestock subsector, pure and cross-breed bovine cattle in the upper and cold parts for dairy production that is sold to Ecolac; in the low and warm part, meat and dual-purpose cattle predominate; forestry subsector, with extensions of more than 20-30 ha with eucalyptus and pine species. Mercantile system: agricultural subsector, small and medium-sized producers of corn, coffee, plantain, artisanal sugar cane (panela and aguardiente), prickly pear, granadilla, gherkin, beans, aromatic plants, green beans, squash, tree tomato, custard apple, celery, cabbage, lemon, tomato, broccoli, destined for the regional market; livestock subsector, small extensions of cultivated pastures, mixed breed of cattle, meat production in the warm zone, and milk cattle in the cold zone for the production of quesillo; forest subsector with eucalyptus and pine species. Marginal system, agricultural subsector, small producers, self-consumption and minimum sale of cassava, bananas, fruit trees; livestock subsector, dual-purpose cattle, pig farming, chickens, sheep for self-consumption (Loja Municipality).

mineralogical resources. Within the non-metallic mineralogy, the exploration and evaluation of lignite may be of interest, in the Loja and Malacatos basins; refractory clays in the Loja basin; The map of metallic and non-metallic mining concessions, where the former stand out by far, allows us to observe that the bulk of these concessions are located in the parishes of Gualel, Chuquiribamba and Chantaco, and to a lesser extent in Quinara and Malacatos (Municipality shop).

Industry and crafts. The company Industria Lojana de Especerías (ILE) is the main company from Loja that exports to the international market. In small industry, in the Loja canton, the following are produced: dairy products (Ecolac), cheese and quesillo (Salapa neighborhood, San Lucas, Taquil, Chuquiribamba), roasted and ground coffee (Malacatos, Vilcabamba, Loja), achira starch (Quinara) , horchata (Chuquiribamba and Loja), jams (Loja), etc. In handicrafts: beads and beads (San Lucas), clay articles (Cera-Taquil), fabrics and souvenirs (Loja), woven clothing (Loja) (La Hora). (To be continue).

