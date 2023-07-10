Let’s get to know our province: Macará canton – breaking latest news

Leonardo Chamba H.

Historical review. The first settlers of what is now Macará were indigenous descendants of the Los Caras tribe, who emigrated from the land of Los Quitus and formed the great “Chinchasuyo” family, the same ones that were organized into “ayllus” with the Sozoranga tribes. , Numbiaranga and Nangara and joined the Nation of the Curimangas; In the year 1735, the Spanish General Otamendi visited Macará, who gathered the natives and distributed the land to them, forcing them to cultivate it, then he laid out the streets of the future city and issued the first provisions for the ordering of the buildings; Around the year 1765, Macará formed part of the Sozoranga doctrine, with the towns of Utuana, Tacamoros and Nangara (Macará Municipality).

The term Macará is of Inca origin, which means “Land of leather”, because long ago the town was dedicated to the fur trade, as part of its commercial activity; the ancient Inca people used the language advertisingwhich had words from towns similar to the term Macará, like this, Macacará, Casanará, Mocará, etc.; It was at the foundation that Captain Don Juan Felipe Tamayo del Castillo incorporated the name of a saint, becoming “San Antonio de Macará” (Briceño, UTPL). On June 25, 1824, by the Territorial Division Law of Greater Colombia, the Cariamanga canton was created, with its parishes being Cariamanga, Amaluza, Sozoranga and Macará; Later, on September 26, 1830, in the first Constituent Assembly of the Republic of Ecuador, being President General Juan José Flores, the creation of the Cariamanga canton with its parishes was ratified; Through the efforts of the Macará legislator Dr. Manuel Enrique Rengel, the Senate approved the creation of the Macará canton on September 12, 1902, and then, on September 22 of the same year, through the corresponding Decree, the Congress of the Republic ratified the elevation to the category of canton to Macará (Rivera, UNL). Physical Characteristics. The Macará canton is located to the southwest of the province of Loja, covers a territorial extension of 578 km2 and its population is 19,654 inhabitants (2010 census); it limits to the north with the Celica canton, to the south with the Republic of Peru, to the east with the Sozoranga canton and to the west with the Zapotillo canton and Peru; The cantonal capital, Macará, is located at an altitude of 450 meters above sea level and at a distance of 183 km from the provincial capital (Briceño, UTPL).

Environmental Characteristics. Orography: the Macará canton is part of the Southern Andean Mountain System of Ecuador; The orographic profile of the canton has a relief that descends from 2,640 meters above sea level, on the Jatumpamba hill in the east, to 295 meters above sea level in the Linderos sector to the west; It is characterized mainly by the presence of mountainous reliefs in 60.23% of the territory, high hills 1.12%, very high hills 9.94%, medium hills 7.35% and low hills 3.38% (Macará Municipality ). Climate: the climate in the Macará canton is generally tropical; the maximum temperature is 35.4 °C, the minimum temperature is 18.5 °C and the average temperature is 25.5 °C; the warmest period includes the months of October – April and the coldest cycle between the months of May – September; the precipitation varies from 500 mm to 1 246 mm/year; the driest period occurs between the months of July to December, while the rainy period is from January to April, producing more precipitation in February – April and the less rainy May – November; The areas with the highest rainfall (ranging from 750 to 1,000 mm) are in the La Victoria parish and the upper part of the Larama parish, and the sites with lower rainfall ranges (from 500 to 750 mm) are found in the Sabiango parishes. , lower part of Larama, urban parishes of Macará and Eloy Alfaro. The water network of the Macará canton is made up of the sub-basin of the Macará river, which covers 63.88% of the total area of ​​the canton, and that of the Catamayo river with the remaining 36.12%; The Laguar, Machanguilla, Mandalá, Jorupe, Potrerillos, Senegal, Quebrada Grande and Angashcola streams flow into the first, and the Algodonal, Matadero, Naranjito, Guallarrama and Lubushco (Macará Municipality) flow into the second. To be continue.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

