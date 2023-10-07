Let’s get to know our province: Puyango canton – breaking latest news

Leonardo Chamba H.

Continuation (I). Climate: The Puyango canton has two types of climate, temperate humid in the high altitude zone and in the mountain ranges, and warm dry in the lower valleys; The wet season runs from January to May, while the dry season runs from June to December; Temperature: the lowest temperature range is between 14 °C – 15 °C, while the highest temperature ranges between 24 °C to 25 °C; Precipitation: the range of lowest precipitation is 600 – 700 mm, while the one that occupies the largest cantonal surface ranges between 1,200 to 1,300 mm/year; Water System: the water network of this canton belongs to two hydrographic systems, the Catamayo – Chira, to which the Alamor River corresponds, and the Puyango-Tumbes; The sub-basin of the Puyango River is made up of numerous streams that run mainly from the Chilla and Cerro Negro mountain range in the provinces of El Oro and Loja. It rises in the northern part with the name of the Pindo River or the Grande River and is called the Puyango from its confluence with the Yaguachi ravine, near Balsas; Its four main tributary rivers (which originate in the province of El Oro) are the Calera, the Amarillo, the Luis River and the Ambocas, which give rise to and form the Pindo River (Puyango Municipality).

Economic aspect. Of the economically active population (PEA) In the Puyango canton, agricultural activity has the highest proportion (50.7%), followed by commerce (8.8%) and construction (6.0%); According to information from the IEE (Ecuadorian Space Institute), the cantonal area destined for agricultural production has the following distribution: 42% livestock use (pastures), 13% is for agricultural use and a reduced 2% for combined agricultural activities and livestock; The main crops identified are corn, coffee, artisanal sugar cane and others, which determines that the Puyango canton is characterized by being a mainly livestock area and also corn and coffee growing (Puyango Municipality).

Craftsmanship: In the El Limo and Alamor parishes there are workshops where crafts are made from tagua or vegetable ivory, the raw material being extracted from the lower area of ​​El Limo; Tagua is used to make buttons, jewelry, toys, chess pieces, cane handles, souvenirs, among others; The work of the tagua not only contributes to the economy of the artisans, but also to the preservation of this native palm; The main tagua craft warehouses are located in the El Limo parish; In Vicentino there is an organization of 14 women who are dedicated to the production of wines from various fruits; In El Arenal some artisans make objects from guadua cane, such as picture frames, lamps, pencil holders, paperweights and other ornaments (Silva, UTPL).

Tourist attractions: Petrified Forest is the main tourist attraction of the Puyango canton, it is considered a fossiliferous site, with vestiges of forest dating from the Cretaceous period, here there are remains of trees such as trunks and petrified leaves from the Mesozoic flora, there are also fossils of invertebrates , such as bivalves, ammonites, echinoderms, among others, the season suitable for visits is from May to December, the area is located at an altitude between 360 and 500 meters above sea level, there are 2,658 hectares of forest between the provinces of El Oro and Loja; Geopark natural lagoons, access to the site is from the city of Alamor to the Petrified Forest museum, in an approximate distance of 35 km and an approximate time of 40 minutes, then it continues along a second-order ballasted road that leads to the El Limo parish, for an approximate distance of 2.9 km to the aforementioned site; Camping Geopark, a short distance from the Geopark natural lagoons; Other important tourist sites are: El Arenal Sulphurous Water Spa, Vegetable Ivory Forest (El Limo), Stone of the Sun (Mercadillo), Eight-Dial Clock (Alamor), Melipona Bees, Cochurco ravine, monkey observatory, pampas of Guambona (Vicentino), candy factory and coffee factory (Mercadillo) (Puyango Municipality). To be continue.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

