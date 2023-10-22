Let’s get to know our province: Quilanga canton – breaking latest news

Leonardo Chamba H.

Historical review. The word Quilanga is of Quichua origin, it comes from the voices that he = quillillico (a hawk) and framework = hawks nest; The city of Quilanga is located at the base of Cerro Chiro, whose top has the appearance of a nest, where there are numerous caves that were once the home of the indigenous people who lived there, as well as a hawk, a bird of prey. of medium and lanky build, black in color that had some white wing feathers; In the caves, with very little scientific exploration, archaeological and human remains observed by people from the place have been identified.

According to history, the first settlers of what is now the province of Loja were the Paltas and the Zarzas, the same ones who extended to what are now the sectors of Nambacola, Matala, La Ruda, Chinguilamaca and Santa Rita, who adopted the general name of the “Matalas”. As this group became too large, it was difficult for them to live in harmony, since they were in continuous disputes among themselves over land and grazing, for this reason the chief who was in charge of the group decided to form another ethnic group with the name of “Los Calvas”, so that they lived in the extensive valley of “Huanco Colla”, extending their jurisdiction to the vicinity of Amaluza. Since 1860, the residents undertook the effort to ensure that this hamlet rose in category, achieving that on June 15, 1863, during the first presidency of Gabriel García Moreno, the title of parish was obtained, which was called Quilanga. In 1895, at the request of the Quilanga inhabitants, it was replaced by the name of La Paz, a name that was preserved until 1940, when the inhabitants, heeding the call of their roots, decided to return it to its original historical name (Quilanga). . In 1943, the Quilanga parish became part of the Gonzanamá canton, but the people of Quilanga organized to have their land elevated to the category of canton. During the presidency of Dr. Rodrigo Borja Cevallos, in a plenary session of the Permanent Legislative Commissions of the Honorable National Congress, the corresponding Decree was promulgated on October 31 of the same year, having been published in RO 310 on November 8, 1989. , and made up of the rural parishes Fundochamba and San Antonio de las Aradas (Cabrera, UTPL). Physical Characteristics. The Quilanga canton is located in the south east of the province of Loja, at a distance of 96 km from the provincial capital; It limits with the following cantons: to the north with Gonzanamá, to the south with Espíndola, to the east with Loja and to the west with Calvas; It covers an area of ​​236.68 km2, with a population of 4,337 inhabitants. (51.2% men and 48.8% women) (Quilanga Municipality).

Aspects environmental. Relief: the topography of the cantonal territory is quite irregular, thus, steep 50.7%, mountainous-hilly 44.1% and undulating 5.2%; Climate: the climate of the canton is mostly temperate, with temperatures that vary between 12 ºC and 21 ºC; Precipitation: the months with the highest rainfall during the year are from December to April, with March being the month with the highest rainfall, with a figure of 251.2 mm, with the average annual rainfall ranging from 600 to 1,182 mm. /year (Quilanga Municipality). Hydrographic System: the canton’s hydrographic network is made up of six main micro-basins, they are those of the following rivers: Chiriyacu, Igüila, La Elvira, Chonta, Capilla; From the union of the La Elvira river with the Yunguilla river and then Guayucos, the Capilla river is formed, which downstream joins the Igüila and Chiriyacu rivers in a single channel called Pindo, the same one that joins the river along its route. Espíndola and form the Calvas River, which in turn joins with other tributaries to form the Macará River; In this way, the Quilanga canton in Ecuadorian territory belongs to the sub-basin of the Macará River and the Catamayo hydrographic basin, at the binational level to the Catamayo-Chira basin, whose waters are captured and stored in the Poechos dam in Peruvian territory (Municipality Quilanga). To be continue.

