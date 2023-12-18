Let’s get to know our province: Zapotillo canton – breaking latest news

Leonardo Chamba H.

Historical review. According to history, the main cultures that inhabited the North Coast of Peru were: Tallán, Muchick, Chimú and Zapallal, which were located on the Tucaramari River, known today as Catamayo-Chira on the border of the current Zapotillo canton; The Zapallal culture, which settled in the valley of the Río Chico, now called the Alamor River, disappeared due to the great drought that occurred between the year 1120 and 1150; The families abandoned the place and settled in places where there were streams and springs, such as those of Malvas, Totumos, Bejucal, Pilares, sites that currently belong to the Zapotillo canton.

The Chimú culture had a lot of influence on the settlements or territories of Zapotillo, giving diminutives to the different sites, such as zapote-zapotillo, willow-saucillo, potrero-potrerillo, etc. These territories were occupied by the tribes of the Mangahurcos, Totumos, Malvas, Zapotes, Sahinos, Zapallal, Totumitos; On the banks of the Chico River were the Zapallales, with their chief Zapallito and the Sahinos with their chief Sahin, further north the Malvas, the Totumos and the Mangahurco, whose chief was the brave Mangahurco. With the arrival of the Spanish, it is known that Sebastián de Benalcázar founded Zapotillo, adding the name “San Sebastián de Zapotillo”, its true foundation being on January 20, 1534. In the year 1801, at the request of the priest of Celica, The vicar and ecclesiastical judge of Loja, Francisco Xavier Eguiguren, created the ecclesiastical parish of Zapotillo covering the estates of Bolaspamba, Cazaderos, Mangahurco, Zapallal, taking as limits, on the one hand, the Alamor River and on the other the Catamayo. In 1861, during the time of the Republic, through the Territorial Division Law, the name of the Catacocha canton was changed to Paltas, where the parishes of Catacocha, Guachanamá, Celica, Alamor and Zapotillo were assigned; Later, on May 24, 1878, the Celica canton was created, made up of the Celica, Alamor and Zapotillo parishes. On April 14, 1974, the then President of the Republic, General Guillermo Rodríguez Lara, visited Zapotillo, and from that date important changes were achieved; Later, with the return to democracy in 1979, efforts were consolidated to achieve the cantonization of Zapotillo, an aspiration that became a reality during the presidency of the Ab. Jaime Roldós Aguilera, by signing the respective Decree on August 19, 1980, published in RO 261 on August 27, 1980 (Moncayo, UTPL).

Physical characteristics: The Zapotillo canton is located southwest of the province of Loja, it covers a territorial area of ​​1,212.61 km2 and its population is 12,312 inhabitants. (2010 census); It limits to the north with the Republic of Peru, to the south with the Republic of Peru, to the east with the cantons Puyango, Pindal, Celica and Macará, and to the west with the Republic of Peru; The cantonal capital, Zapotillo, is located at an altitude of 325 meters above sea level and at a distance of 225 km from the provincial capital; Politically it is made up of the following parishes: Zapotillo (urban) and the rural Cazaderos, Paletillas, Garzarreal, Limones, Mangahurco and Bolaspamba (Moncayo, UTPL).

Environmental characteristics: Orography, the territory of the Zapotillo canton includes the south-western part of the southern mountain system of Ecuador, adjacent to the border with Peru, the terrain is rugged, with elevations that vary from 200 to more than 1,000 meters above sea level; The main mountain ranges are: Guápalas, Cimarrón, Cazaderos, Ceibo Quemado, Cabeza de Toro, Zahinos, Totoras, Camarones and El Sauce; climate, due to its location and the geographical characteristics of the region, the climatic floor of Zapotillo corresponds to the Tropical Torrid or Semi-arid Tropical Zone, where the temperature fluctuates between 18.3°C and 32.3°C; Precipitation varies from less than 300 mm (Limones, Canoas, El Mango, Huásimo, Valle Hermoso, Yegua Muerta, Revolcaderos, Buenavista, Camarón, Paletillas, El Sauce, Algodonal), up to 1,000 mm per year (el Caucho and Sahinos), The driest period being from July to December and the period with the highest rainfall of the year is January, February and March (Municipality of Zapotillo). To be continue.

