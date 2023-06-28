Home » Let’s go against Petro
Let’s go against Petro

As a result of the proposals of Carlos Alonso Lucio, the former partner in battles and rifles of President Petro, to constitute a great national civic mobilization to prevent the current government from achieving its sinister goals of converting not only the guerrilla groups, but also other armed groups of different kinds turning them into monsters by unifying them with the popular assemblies, I have thought that Lucio is not wrong.

Petro threatens to take over the state with such argamedons (because he already has the Presidency) and build the so-called new Colombia on the ruins he intends to leave.

It is then worth remembering, and why not reliving, our experience in Cali in 1978, when with José Pardo Llada we set up the successful Civic Movement.

It was incredible.

It was possible to arouse a citizen outcry that put the first checkpoint on the robbery that was already being institutionalized in Cali.

From there to these days there is not only a long way but also many differences.

But without a doubt, if all the candidates for councils and assemblies, mayors and governors lost their fear and committed to include, either in the logo that they register before the Registry, the phrase “Let’s go with the National Civic Movement”, they would be generating a political phenomenon. without the molds of a party.

They would simply show themselves wrapped in the conviction that they were all fighting the same battle from different fronts.

But if they fear their independence and want to be more direct, being able to move the tectonic forces that the country retains for these cases, all these candidates should implement at least one publicity campaign in networks and in the media, in speeches and writings displaying the sheet of “Let’s go against Petro” as an identifying element.

The scope can be huge.

It would gather a national feeling sheltered in hope, giving us the tool to tell Petro that the time has come to stop his delirium and that the country cannot sink into the frenzy with which he is driving it.

