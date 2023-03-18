Santa Marta receives hundreds of visitors this weekend that brings on board the festive bridge of San José and that becomes another opportunity to continue boosting the economy and tourism.

As always, El Rodadero is one of the favorite destinations for those who come to the city to enjoy the sun, the breeze and the sea. From the early hours of this Saturday, tourists arrived at the spa to recreate themselves amid the sound of the waves and a relaxing atmosphere.

Opinions:

Maryeli, who comes from Cali, expressed in dialogue with EL INFORMADOR: “it seems to me a very beautiful city. We wanted to come to see the sea. I would tell everyone to encourage themselves to visit Santa Marta, which is super”.

Blanca Gonzalez, from Cúcuta, said: “I had already come, I really liked the time I came. I wanted to spend a good vacation with my children. They were 14 hours of travel by bus. We have visited Playa Dormida, El Rodadero and we are settling in to see what we do”.

Felipe Carreno, from Bucaramanga, stated: “in mid-November of last year I was looking for a place to travel and the idea of ​​wanting to travel here to learn a little about the city came to me. It caught our attention and we wanted to come and tour. What I’ve seen so far has been very interesting. The message is that we get to know our country and the riches that its beaches have”.

The temperature in Santa Marta this Saturday is approximately 29 degrees Celsius with forecast of mostly sunny sky during the day.

