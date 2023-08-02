Let’s go with the general | kienyke

In the midst of the excesses caused by the social outbreak, when the first line destroyed the cities, with their infrastructure, kidnapping citizens from their homes, paralyzing the supply of goods and causing enormous economic losses, some called the police pigs while General Vargas acted constitutionally from the unified command post as a retaining wall to stop vandalism and destruction promoted by terrorism through its urban cells. He kept the morale of the forces of order, especially the Police, dignifying his work, stating in all his interventions that being a policeman is an honor. Hence the motto “It is an honor to be a police officer”.

This entire process was conceived and developed in the midst of the challenge of giving institutional management to the systematic attacks that sought to stigmatize the institution, putting it before public opinion as the villain of the film. Today that narrative no longer sticks. Citizens need to feel safe and live safe.

It is not just a matter of perception, and it is evident, as confirmed by citizens, that 84% of Colombians consider that the public order and security situation is deteriorating. In the case of Bogotanos, 87% say they feel unsafe in the city. This is in clear contrast to the favorable opinion that 60% of Colombians have towards the Police and 71% towards the military. Bogotanos and Colombians trust the police and the military. They seek protection in them.

In the discussion and debate on the implementation of strategies to provide security to Colombians, I am sure that my father (RIP), as defense minister between 2019 and 2021, shared with Vargas his vision of how citizen participation should be always the base and backbone in the structuring of effective policies. Surely he also shared his dream of implementing the CASA program, which today I have called the Anticriminal Social Articulation Center. General Vargas is convinced that citizen participation and technology are a transversal axis in the development of an effective security policy, which provides tranquility and confidence to citizens.

As a candidate, and from January 2024 as mayor, I will make this initiative available to you so that it can be debated in the district council, and thus achieve harmony in the inter-institutional articulation to attack crime head-on in the capital. When he made his presentation, my father said that “all the successful international experiences, such as Australia, England, New York and Tokyo, leave the lesson that security is obtained when citizens decide to contribute to building it.”

Security has no political color, it is neither left nor right. Citizen security is a human right and is not built with populist discourses. Mayor Claudia López strutted on the campaign trail with a proselytizing tone, saying that “I will be the police chief who makes criminals tremble.” The people of Bogotá tremble with fear when they leave their houses. Just so far in 2023, there have been 17,646 complaints of robbery, 168 homicides with an increase of 9%, an increase of 863 cases of sexual crimes, 6,631 complaints of domestic violence and an 80% increase in kidnapping. These data do not take into account those who are not reported. Let us remember that 62% of Colombians do not trust justice and avoid going to it due to its ineffectiveness.

Last Saturday I celebrated with surprise and hope the registration of General Vargas as a candidate for mayor of Bogotá. The capital has a range of candidates prepared and with experience to direct the destinations of the city. Carlos Fernando Galán, Diego Molano, Juan Daniel Oviedo and Rodrigo Lara have all the credentials and experience to take over the reins of the city. However, the serious security situation it is going through makes the city cry out for solutions and results in this matter. Bogotá is besieged by crime and without security there is no justice, there is no development, there is no trust, there is no investment, much less social equity. Bogotá does not and cannot surrender to crime and to the promoters of urban terrorism caused by the front line. Vargas knows how to do it. That’s why for the Bogotá mayor’s office, we go with the general.