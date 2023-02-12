One of the problems that the pandemic revealed was the mental health problems suffered by thousands of people from Cali; many young people and adolescents are considering suicide as an option to end their problems, something really worrying.

Today, when we know that stress, anxiety and depression are more common than we think, it is important to reiterate professional care to prevent this problem from becoming more acute and having fatal outcomes.

On January 25, a woman tried to jump from the Simón Bolívar pedestrian bridge with Carrera 56, and this week, a young university student decided to end her life. These situations once and for all revealed the mental health problems that are presenting the caleños

The figures are telling, Cali’s mental health care line 106 attended 8,213 cases in 2022, which represents an increase of 79% in consultations compared to 2021, when 4,573 were presented; These previous data reflect the complete mental health situation that people from Cali are experiencing, and especially young people.

During the first semester of 2022, 924 cases of attempted suicide were registered in Cali; 68% correspond to women and 36% to minors and unfortunately 64 had a fatal outcome.

Today I want to make a reflection and invite you to the essentials, to listen to us and pay attention to our interlocutor carefully. In our day-to-day efforts we do not take the time to interact with our friends, family or loved ones and many times, what is needed by that person who feels overwhelmed by her problems; it is that, that someone listens to them, to feel that they are not alone, that they pay attention to them.

From the District Council we recently approved the Mental Health Public Policy: ‘Weaving Caleñidad and Affective Citizenship’, of which I was a speaker, and which contain the route to attend in a timely manner to the mental health of the people of Cali.

From this seat we will monitor its implementation; however, I want to reiterate my call to share, listen, to our relatives, friends, loved ones and we are sure that with those minutes you will feel much better.

Likewise, do not hesitate to call line 106 of the District Health Secretariat, which has an interdisciplinary group of professionals to attend to mental health problems and guide people who feel emotionally disturbed 24 hours a day.

