ALTO PARAGUAY (by Alcides Manena) collects to help communities in emergency situations The non-profit organization Pro Comunidades Indígenas (PCI) carries out a solidarity collection in favor of families affected by the flood that puts the district in an emergency situation of Carmelo Peralta, in the Department of Alto Paraguay.

Last week, the rains seriously affected the north of the Chaco, causing the rise of the Paraguay River. This caused the families of Isla Margarita, Nueva Esperanza and Puerto Sastre to be displaced by the waters, since their homes were flooded, creating a situation of chaos and isolation.

Currently, the level of the river is at 5.55 meters and they estimate that it will rise to 6.50 meters, flooding even more homes and agricultural production areas.

In Puerto Sastre, more than 43 families are directly affected and more than 200 families isolated by land.

On Isla Margarita, 10 families of small producers lost all their production due to the flood and more than 150 families will have to leave the Island due to the flood. In the Ayoreo communities, especially Puerto Esperanza, 25 families are isolated.

Due to the terrible situation, the civil organization Pro Comunidades Indígenas (PCI) launched the solidarity campaign to channel aid to these communities.

The actions will be articulated with the National Emergency Secretary (SEN) and the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare (Mspybs), while the Municipality of Carmelo Peralta and the local parish adhere to the activity.

The organization asks the general public for a helping hand to collect donations for families affected by the flooding of the river. For this reason, they make a call to donate food such as rice, noodles, sugar, oil, grass and salt. In addition, they request construction materials such as sheet metal, wood and tools to build the temporary settlements and fuel to carry out the transfers in general.

Cash donations can also be made by making deposits at the Fernheim Cooperative on behalf of Pro Indigenous Communities, with account number 52316-17, RUC: 80015436-3 or at Bancop in the name of Pro Indigenous Communities, with account number 000410240303, RUC 80015436-3.

For people who want to make a contribution or donation, they can contact those responsible for the solidarity campaign at (0984) 196-011 for calls and contact via WhatsApp.

