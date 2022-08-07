Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 5th Question: Let’s look at Pelosi’s selfishness and sinister intentions

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Binbin and Zheng Hangen

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, ignored China‘s strong opposition and solemn representations and visited Taiwan, China, and staged a complete farce in front of the international community. Disregarding the damage to China-US relations, the harm to peace across the Taiwan Strait, and her own political calculations, Pelosi went to Taiwan to expose her selfishness, speculation and hypocrisy.

The world sees Pelosi’s selfishness. Her visit farce was criticized by international public opinion, including many American media. Anyone with a discerning eye can see that Pelosi’s visit is just to gain attention. At present, the public opinion support of Pelosi himself and his Democratic Party is at a low point, and the midterm election situation is very unfavorable. In order to boost the election, it completely disregards the solemn commitment of the United States in bilateral relations and its responsibilities and obligations in global affairs. Taiwan’s “China Times Electronic News” commented that Pelosi regarded Taiwan as a bargaining chip in the Democratic Party’s mid-term elections. Many American media believe that Pelosi’s husband is currently involved in the scandal of stock insider trading and drunk driving accidents, and Pelosi is trying to divert the public’s attention from the scandal of his family by visiting. Fox News of the United States said that high-level American politicians often use hooliganism to satisfy their huge vanity. What is the benefit of Pelosi’s insistence on visiting despite objections, other than putting herself in the spotlight of the global media?

The world sees Pelosi’s speculation. Pelosi identified an “anti-Communist” and “anti-China” countercurrent in the US political ecology, and turned anti-China into a “political business” that benefits her. In many China-related issues, Pelosi is an “anti-China hardliner”, from calling on then-President Bush to refuse to attend the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, to pushing through the anti-China resolution on Tibet-related issues in the US House of Representatives, to calling for a boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics… Pelosi can be described as “every China will be opposed”. At the moment of preventing China from becoming “politically correct” in American politics, Pelosi is even more at the forefront, hoping to gain more political leverage for herself.

What is surprising is that during the visit, Pelosi repeated his old tune and once again played the annoying banner of “democracy” and “human rights”. As the “third person” of the US government, Pelosi should first open his eyes to the democratic and human rights conditions of the American people. From the death of Floyd, the shooting at Rob Elementary School and the more than 1 million Americans who have died from the new crown pneumonia epidemic, people have seen Pelosi’s hypocrisy and callousness. From what the US military has done in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries, what people see is the blood behind the democratic human rights advertised by Pelosi and others. People will never forget that Pelosi called the actions of anti-China rioters in violation of the rule of law and riots a “beautiful landscape”. The Taiwanese people are well aware of Pelosi’s hypocrisy. According to a poll released by Taiwan’s “United News Network”, 63% of Taiwanese netizens clearly expressed that they do not welcome Pelosi’s visit.

Pelosi is an unscrupulous politician who is used to political performances and treats politics as “business“. There are not a few American politicians like this, and Pelosi is nothing more than a “summary” of selfishness, speculation and hypocrisy. Pelosiman thought that the “political show” of his visit to Taiwan, China, would become the “highlight moment” of his political career, but he did not know that the world had already defined it as a “jumping clown”.

[Editor in charge: Xu Kun]