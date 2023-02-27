The renowned cartoonist ‘Matador’, whose real name is Julio César González Quiceno, sparked a whole debate on social networks after a controversial proposal to Senator María Fernanda Cabal, whom he invited to smoke “a joint” to learn, according to him, some of the health benefits attributed to cannabis.

The invitation, which was made publicly, was given through Twitter where the renowned cartoonist responded to some statements by Cabal in which the congresswoman from the Democratic Center showed her animosity to vices after Susana Boreal, a member of the Historical Pact, confessed that she smokes marijuana practically daily.

“Aunt @MariaFdaCabal I invite you to smoke a joint, you will see how beneficial it is for Sumercé, since marijuana calms menopausal symptoms, such as pain, mood swings, sleep problems and also gives a lot of laughter. Shall we hit it and relax?” González wrote.