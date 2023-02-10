Home News Let’s stop excluding ourselves
by admin
Harold Salamanca

Added to the polarized environment and the breakdown of the social sectors that the country has experienced since the last presidential elections, is the atmosphere of anxiety, which has begun to be generated by the announcements of President Petro and his ministers of mines and health, and by the invitation of the government and the opposition, to the citizens to take to the streets, to discuss the content of the reforms, which by the way nobody knows. A call that ends up putting civil society in the middle of this confrontation, and contemplatingly summoning Congress to process and approve the reforms with urgency and without asking too much.

Citizens have been losing confidence in the government, which was presented in the electoral process as the government of change, as the government that would represent the sectors that had never governed. The rise in the prices of products that directly affect the pocket of Colombians, such as gasoline, public services, food from the basic family basket, the release of known criminals on account of the story of peace managers, the appointments of ministers and directors of important state entities, without knowledge and without powers, handing over posts and embassies in exchange for legislative favors, deteriorate the image of the government.

If to the above we add the ignorance of the unions, by the ministers of the different portfolios, for the process of the reforms, the arrogant and excessive attitude with which they address the country, the use of social networks (Twitter) to directly connect the president with the people, to languidly communicate the government’s decisions, while delivering the message that journalists are left over. These are the first glimpses of the institutionalization of harmful populism.

The social tension that we are experiencing generates institutional imbalance, legal uncertainty, instability and disbelief in the international context, discourages foreign investment and ends up affecting the economy and employment. On the way we are going, we all lose, it is time to get off the pedestal and listen with humility to all the actors in the different issues, leave the grudge, think about Colombians, not disqualify the other because they do not think like I think, it is not payback time Let’s stop excluding ourselves, let’s seek consensus, as Colombians we have a higher responsibility, to build a better country.

