Peace is an ambition of all human beings throughout history. But the reality is that for many centuries before the present time, or before Christ, violent, bloody wars, motivated by reasons of territory, power, religion, race, political interests, or simple greed, have developed with widely dispersed durations. . We have never really had total peace universally.

The ambition to achieve total peace is absolutely laudable, desirable, but it does not seem feasible, for many reasons: the diverse armed actors that Colombia suffers are motivated by very diverse interests and even conflict, not only with society and the state, but also among them; the way in which it is intended to negotiate with everyone simultaneously is very confusing; the lack of planning of the process and improvisation and finally the weakness, demotivation and confusion in which our armed forces are sunk due to government decisions.

Our armed forces, which dealt inhumane blows to FARC members, leading them to accept their impossibility of attaining power through arms and entering into a negotiation process, are now the victims; the forced retirement of 52 generals from the entire military establishment at the beginning of the government to form the new military leadership, a fact never before recorded, led to a general demotivation, since many men who had dedicated their lives to the service of the country saw their careers and his life cut short, to which was added the loss of all training and experience within the forces.

Additionally, the words of the Minister of the Interior on behalf of the government, pointing out that the kidnapping of 79 soldiers was not such, but a humanitarian siege, was something unheard of.

In recent years we have experienced several peace processes, with dissimilar results, as a result of some of which several armed groups formally disappeared, but the last peace process, signed in 2016, was clearly a consequence of the immense blows that the FARC had received in the previous government. , and they were strategically defeated.

However, it led to the acute polarization of the country, with the classification of friends and enemies of peace, a situation that we are experiencing today, increased by the incitement towards a class struggle. On the other hand, accepting in the negotiation process the suspension of fumigation of coca crops and the adoption of a lax policy led to crops that were on less than 50,000 hectares, coming from more than 200,000 hectares, to return At that level, in addition, the areas where the FARC carried out their crops and their illicit drug business were not occupied by the state.

This immense increase and the dispute over all kinds of illegal income, plus the government’s proposals to decriminalize violent acts and punishable behaviors, end up finishing off this scenario that encourages violence and conflicts.

