Let’s talk about theories | Courage to self-revolution and deepen political supervision

Yun Zhaowu

In “On the Party’s Self-Revolution”, the article “Unswervingly and comprehensively govern the party strictly, and further promote the new great project of party building in the new era” pointed out that “improve the party’s self-revolution system and normative system. Improve the party’s unified leadership and comprehensive coverage , An authoritative and efficient supervision system, improve the power supervision and restriction mechanism, take the inner-party supervision as the leading factor, promote the coordination of various supervisions, and let power operate in the sun.”

Political supervision is a powerful measure to urge the whole party to adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. To promote the concreteness, precision, and normalization of political supervision, we must have the “big country” in mind, and make it a top priority to learn, understand, and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. As the political organs of the party, the discipline inspection and supervision organs must strengthen political responsibilities, strengthen political supervision, resolutely safeguard the authority of the party central committee and centralized and unified leadership, and ensure that the party will always be a strong core of leadership in the historical process of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Actively Practicing the Party’s Self-Revolution in the Specificization of Political Supervision

The concretization of political supervision emphasizes that political supervision is not empty abstraction, but concrete practice. It seeks to deepen with concreteness, grasp the law in the deepening, and then further implement it in concrete practice. It is necessary to insist on focusing on key points, promote specific and in-depth political supervision, and strengthen full-process supervision and follow-up supervision.

In the practice of political supervision, we should closely focus on the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on comprehensively implementing the new development concept, focusing on promoting high-quality development, and actively building a new development pattern; closely around the key tasks, key measures, and The implementation of important policies and important requirements; closely focus on the due diligence and responsibility of the region, department, and unit, and promote the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in all localities and units to implement specific responsibilities, specific plans, specific policies, and specific tasks. measures and specific results. In the planning work, it is necessary to improve the political position, closely focus on the “big country”, deepen political supervision, combine local development and construction realities, focus on major tasks, establish a political supervision work account, clearly list the political supervision task list, and grasp it to the end , Grasp the iron with traces, step on the stone to leave a mark, achieve item-by-item supervision and implementation, and form a closed loop of supervision.

Effectively promote the party’s self-revolution in the precision of political supervision

The precision of political supervision emphasizes that the emphasis of political supervision is precision. Accurately seek practical results, always focus on discovering and correcting political deviations, accurately discover problems, accurately analyze problems, accurately reflect problems, and accurately promote problem solving, so as to ensure that political supervision can stand the test of practice and history.

In political supervision, precise requirements run through every link. Adhere to the problem orientation, start from the subtleties, and make efforts to the key points. It is necessary to accurately find problems and focus on correcting deviations; accurately analyze problems and focus on risk prevention; accurately solve problems and focus on rectification. Persist in starting from specific matters that harm the interests of the masses, and through precise supervision, let the people truly feel that their interests are safeguarded and their rights and interests are guaranteed. In the face of mutual agitation between ideas and interests, it is necessary to stand firm through precise political supervision, maintain strategic focus amid divergent opinions, and accurately identify whether it is conducive to ensuring political stability, accelerating economic development, and winning the support of the masses. This is an important basis for measuring and evaluating the effect of political supervision.

In the normalization of political supervision, the party’s self-revolution continues

The normalization of political supervision emphasizes that political supervision must work hard on a regular and long-term basis to achieve long-term effects through normality. Grasp the timeliness of political supervision, maintain political determination, strengthen historical confidence, and maintain historical patience. Soberly realize that self-revolution will not be accomplished in one battle, and prevent the “quick win” mentality. At the same time, it is also necessary to prevent the “war-weary” thinking brought about by long-term advancement, and to persist, carry forward, and practice the party’s self-revolutionary spirit in normalized political supervision.

In practice, we must integrate political supervision into all aspects of the entire process of economic and social development led by the party, integrate it into the formulation and implementation of major development strategies, important policy measures, and key project tasks, and promote the improvement of the Party Central Committee’s major decision-making and deployment implementation mechanism, so as to effectively and effectively implement daily Supervise and promote the implementation of various policies. It is necessary to integrate political supervision into all kinds of supervision, fully encompassing the contents, covering the objects, covering the whole chain of responsibilities, and running through the system, avoiding the short-termization of long-term goals and the fragmentation of system goals, and further improving comprehensive and strict governance. party system. It is necessary to regard political supervision as a regular and routine work, update thinking concepts, innovate methods and methods, and persist in constant efforts to achieve the goal of normalizing political supervision.

(Author unit: Daqing Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision)