Let’s venture out onto the branches! (T4AT 2022)

Trust as an anchor of stability

Decisions in teams and organizations are often associated with fears, insecurities and worries among the people who have to make them. After all, they determine the future – and consequently there is a fear of making mistakes and creating unfavorable omens and conditions through bad decisions.

On the Tools4AgileTeams conference 2022 hat Prof. Dr. Britta Bolzern Konrad dedicated himself to this challenge and showed in an stimulating lecture how important it is to overcome fears and show openness in order to make sensible decisions and create a basis for positive changes. Britta appeals that we can only make a difference if we are willing to take risks and admit our mistakes.

The goal behind this is to be able to find a balance between structure and flexibility, security and freedom, by allowing people who have to make decisions to leave their comfort zones and embrace new perspectives.

Britta motivates you to replace control with trust as an anchor of stability and thus achieve more understanding, security and the courage to act. Here is the video of their session:

Tools4AgileTeams 2023: The call for sessions is on!

Agile collaboration in organizations writes countless stories – whether in teams or in overall scaling. And you have certainly experienced many instructive events yourself. Would you like to share one of these with the Agile community? Then the Tools4AgileTeams 2023 the right platform for you!

Because for the twelfth edition of our well-known conference, we are now looking for storytellers who report on great successes, on crashing failure and the lessons learned from it, on promising methods, on new tools, on critical views of the tried and tested, on productive provocations and and and . .. are you there with your story? The Call for Sessions has been opened and will run until August 1st!

