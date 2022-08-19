Home News Let’s work robot!Wang Zhen, reporter from People’s Daily Online at the 2022 World Robot Conference – Xinhua English.news.cn
News

Let’s work robot!Wang Zhen, reporter from People’s Daily Online at the 2022 World Robot Conference – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Let’s work robot!Wang Zhen, reporter from People’s Daily Online at the 2022 World Robot Conference – Xinhua English.news.cn
Let’s work robot!Wang Zhen, reporter from People’s Daily Online at the 2022 <a data-ail="511814" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >World</a> Robot Conference – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="511814" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cnnews.google.com/images/xhby.jpg?v2″ ignoreapd=”1″/>news.google.com/images/xhby.jpg?v2″/>news.google.com/images/xhby.jpg?v2″/>news.google.com/images/common.pc.css”/>news.google.com/images/wz2020.css”/>



Let’s work robot!Exploring the 2022 World Robot Conference, People’s Network reporter Wang Zhen

news/20220819/1660881445480184491.mp4″ width=”480″/>

The 2022 World Robot Conference will be held at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 18th to August 21st. For the first time, the conference and exposition created a “robot + application scenario” display form. More than 100 leading robot companies at home and abroad brought more than 500 exhibits of “dazzling skills” to show the audience “robot + medical treatment”, “robot + logistics”, “robot” + Agriculture” and other latest applications in various industry scenarios.

Create “hard-core” calligraphy with a remote-controlled giant robotic arm, and interact face-to-face with “Einstein”… On August 18th, the 2022 World Robot Conference ushered in the first audience day. What new and interesting robots will there be this year? People’s Daily Online reporters take you to find out.

Copyright and Disclaimer

Copyright statement: All the manuscripts whose source is “Interchange, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or whose telegram is “Xinhua Newspaper Net” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Net, and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Net”, and the telephone number of “Xinhua Newspaper Net” must be retained.

Disclaimer: The manuscripts reproduced on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua Newspapers.com. Its originality and the text and content stated in the text have not been verified by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness and timeliness of this text and all or part of its content and text. Readers are only for reference, and please Verify the relevant content yourself.

See also  Head-on collision between two cars, a woman dead


7664999

Let’s work robot!Exploring the 2022 World Robot Conference, People’s Network reporter Wang Zhen

41009

recommend

recommend

People’s Network

Ji Shuxia

2022-08-19

You may also like

The center-left without a strategy

Fujian: Kindergarten teachers and students in primary and...

Orio, the former preventorium remains shrouded in decay

Elsa at 9 “learns to live and shakes...

Recruiting talents from all over the world to...

Ponies, reproaches and trust – Claudio Rossi Marcelli

Ű죺ηȦ ѹ׷ǿр–

The materials are missing, the end of the...

Bless your life and be willing to sacrifice...

In the House of Peoples “Here immigrants are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy