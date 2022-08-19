Let’s work robot!Exploring the 2022 World Robot Conference, People’s Network reporter Wang Zhen

Create “hard-core” calligraphy with a remote-controlled giant robotic arm, and interact face-to-face with “Einstein”… On August 18th, the 2022 World Robot Conference ushered in the first audience day. What new and interesting robots will there be this year? People’s Daily Online reporters take you to find out.

The 2022 World Robot Conference will be held at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 18th to August 21st. For the first time, the conference and exposition created a “robot + application scenario” display form. More than 100 leading robot companies at home and abroad brought more than 500 exhibits of “dazzling skills” to show the audience “robot + medical treatment”, “robot + logistics”, “robot” + Agriculture” and other latest applications in various industry scenarios.

