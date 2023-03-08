Home News Let’s write garden birds in the diary
Let’s write garden birds in the diary

Garden bird. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Filling in the garden bird diary, which will last until the beginning of October, has started. In the online diary, anyone interested can write down which birds are active and nesting in their garden.

“Any interested person who has a garden in the city or in the countryside can keep a garden bird diary. Observations can also be made in the yard of the apartment building or in the outdoor area,” said Art Villem Adojaan, coordinator of the summer garden bird diary. In addition to birds, you can note the plants growing in the garden and the beginning of their flowering, the insects, reptiles, amphibians and mammals seen. Observations of those species whose identification is absolutely certain must be recorded in the diary. “You can use a determination aid to determine the species,” Adojaan said lazily.

The Summer Garden Bird Diary is a hobby science initiative and bird monitoring project of the Ornithological Society, which aims to collect data and improve knowledge about the bird species that live and breed in our gardens.

The post We put garden birds in the diary appeared first on Lääne Elu.

