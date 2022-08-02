At the stroke of 120 minutes and the first agency launches on the Letta-Calenda agreement were published, the reactions started just as quickly.

“I am very happy with the agreement signed between the Democratic Party and Action / + Europe not only because it is an electoral agreement that makes the coalition much stronger, but also because this agreement finally includes a common strategy on decisive choices for the future of the country », The words of Romano Prodi.

“I think it is a good agreement for Italy and for Italians, even in the international context,” said the senator of + Europe, Emma Bonino. «Well the agreement between the Democratic Party and Action / + Europe. Important goals are reached with tenacity. An agreement resulting from the commitment of the secretary Enrico Letta and the common sense of the allies. Now immediately working with concrete proposals to beat the right and govern Italy “, underlined the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella. “And now let’s move on with our ideas and the ambition to win. We continue to expand and open the alliance. The most just Italy and Europe pass through the defeat of the right, ”the tweet of Nicola Zingaretti.

And Verdi e Italian left a no to the agreement: “We ask for a meeting with the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, to verify if the conditions are still there for an electoral alliance” between the dem and the lists of the Italian Left and Green Europe. I’m asking Angelo Bonelli e Nicola Fratoianniin the light of the pact signed between the Democratic Party and the Action.

It doesn’t go around it Giuseppe Conte: «The Letta-Calenda soap opera is finally over. Good luck to the new batch », the tweet of the M5s leader.

«’We are ready for an electoral campaign based on contents and on issues that the next government will have to face. There are those who base the election campaign on slogans and armchairs! We go on worried about the economic crisis, the environmental crisis, the international tensions that are breaking out and we will explain how to face them, with our heads held high and consistent for the only reformist and moderate center “, the declaration of Daniela Sbrollinisenator and head of Culture and Sport of Italia Viva.

“The story of the moderate party Action ends, an alternative to the left all taxes, welfare and enemy of the productive class”, he declares Giorgia Meloni, president of Fratelli d’Italia, who adds: «The alliance sheds light on the forces in the field in the next elections. The usual left will compete with the center-right and FdI. The Democratic Party, the extreme left and Action, the rib of the Democratic Party chaired by the MEP elected to the Democratic Party, Carlo Calenda ».

«Letta and Calenda have signed the tax agreement. After weeks of fake back and forth, today we are witnessing a long-written ending: Calenda first attracted the center-right quick-changeists, promising a great center, then gave himself up to the same Pd who had turned his back on him in Rome. An operation with zero dignity that definitively discredits those from the center-right who, by denying everything, have passed into Action. Finally the mask of equidistance of those who lend themselves to the usual games of the Democratic Party comes down – the attack of the Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri, who added – Their program is clear: more taxes, legalization of drugs, easy citizenship for immigrants. They will be defeated on September 25th. The united center-right, with Forza Italia guarantor of the moderates, will overwhelm ». “The expedient of not deploying divisive figures in single-member constituencies is simply a farce: the voters of the Democratic Party will still be forced to support the cause of Action, and vice versa,” said the senator of Forza Italia and former president of the Senate Renato Schifani. «How do you change in order not to die. All together passionately to earn a place in the sun, to save what can be saved, by signing an agreement at times humiliating that definitively buryes consistency “, the comment of Anna Maria Berninipresident of the Forza Italia senators.