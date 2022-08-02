10:53

M5S: list of documents required for “parliamentarians” on the website

The “parliamentarians” of the M5S begin to take shape, that is the selection of candidates from below. In fact, the list of documents necessary for aspiring deputies and senators from Grillini has been published on the Movement’s website, while the rules of candidatures are awaited, with the unknowns on the possible derogation from the principle of territoriality – you can only apply for the Region of residence – and on the choice of capilista by the leader Giuseppe Conte.