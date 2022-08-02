The decisive meeting between the secretary of the Democratic Party Letta and the leader of Action Calenda on the alliances for the elections of 25 September will be held in the morning in the Chamber. Benedetto della Vedova for Più Europa will also participate. Calenda maintains its vetoes, the dem secretary continues to reject the stakes, but reaffirms the “desire for an agreement”. In the center-right between Meloni and Salvini there is a race on the priorities of the program. The League focuses on taxes, from Fdi altolà on federalism.
-
M5S: list of documents required for “parliamentarians” on the website
The “parliamentarians” of the M5S begin to take shape, that is the selection of candidates from below. In fact, the list of documents necessary for aspiring deputies and senators from Grillini has been published on the Movement’s website, while the rules of candidatures are awaited, with the unknowns on the possible derogation from the principle of territoriality – you can only apply for the Region of residence – and on the choice of capilista by the leader Giuseppe Conte.
-
In Puglia Article One candid epidemiologist Lopalco
The epidemiologist and regional councilor Pier Luigi Lopalco is among the candidates indicated by Articolo Uno Puglia for the political elections of 25 September. This was announced in a statement by the Apulian regional secretariat of the party led by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, who in recent days has closed the agreement with the Democratic Party for the lists of “Democrats and progressives”.
-
Salvini, lists make up the territories and I don’t deal with money
“The lists for the elections will be made by the territories, the Venetians will make theirs as well as the Piedmontese and the Apulians as well and so on”. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, said this about the elections on the occasion of an electoral appointment in Venice. As for the 5 thousand euro funding requested from via Bellerio to the regional councilors, Salvini did not enter into the merits. “I don’t deal with money,” he said.