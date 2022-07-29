All officers and soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Chinese People’s Armed Police Force and “Jiangmen Ship” stationed in Jiangmen, militia reservists, retired cadres of the city’s army, martyrs, disabled soldiers, demobilized, demobilized, and veterans:

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government would like to extend festive congratulations and sincere condolences to you on behalf of the people of the whole city!

Over the past 95 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has never forgotten its original aspiration, kept its mission firmly in mind, fought bloody battles, moved forward bravely, defeated all enemies and conquered all difficulties, and made immortal achievements for the Chinese people to stand up, become rich and strong. History and practice have fully proved that the people’s army is worthy of being a heroic army that obeys the party’s command, can win battles, and has a good style of work. A heroic army that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation!

In recent years, the troops stationed in Jiangmen have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, fully implemented the military strategic policy for the new era, loyally supported the “two establishments” and resolutely achieved “two maintenances” , actively adapt to the changes of the times, the changes of war, and the changes of reform, and solidly promote the political construction of the military, the reform of the military, the science and technology, the talent and the law, and the excellent completion of combat readiness, training, duty, and emergency handling. Diversified military tasks have taken solid steps on the road to strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics. The vast number of officers and soldiers regard the station as their hometown, regard the people as their family, resolutely obey the party’s command, serve the people, actively participate in and support Jiangmen’s economic and social construction, in the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, emergency rescue and disaster relief, security and stability, rural revitalization, and education and education. A lot of fruitful work has been done in this regard. Especially in the urgent and dangerous tasks such as fighting against the “0429”, “0707” and “0708” outbreaks this year, defending against typhoon “Siamba”, and responding to severe flood conditions, the officers and soldiers of the troops stationed in Jiangmen and the militia reservists acted on the orders and fought decisively on the front line. It has effectively guaranteed the safety of life and property of the people in the hometown of overseas Chinese, and has won widespread praise and sincere love from the people of the city. The city’s army retired cadres, martyrs, disabled soldiers and demobilized veterans are self-improving, have no regrets, are willing to contribute, and continue to write brilliant lives on various fronts and industries. With the joint efforts of the army and the people, Jiangmen has achieved another success and won the “Sixth Consecutive Championship” of the National Double Support Model City. Here, the municipal party committee, the municipal government and the people of the whole city express our heartfelt thanks and high respect to you!

At present, Jiangmen, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implements the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and the 19th Plenary Sessions, and thoroughly implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and important instructions to Guangdong. The spirit of the second party congress and the “1+1+9” work arrangement, seize the major historical opportunities such as the “double zone” and the construction of the two cooperation zones in Hengqin and Qianhai, adhere to the leadership of party building, and fully implement the “science and technology“. The six major projects of leadership, industrial revitalization, park reconstruction, integration of Hong Kong and Macao, empowerment of overseas Chinese, and multiplication of talents” systematically promote the three major guarantee systems of regional balanced development, ecological civilization construction, and rule of law Jiangmen construction, and coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. Maintain the overall social stability and strive to build a new pattern of high-quality development of overseas Chinese in the new era.

We will, as always, firmly support the modernization of national defense and the military, continue to deepen the preparations for national defense mobilization, promote the in-depth development of military-civilian integration, vigorously carry out the joint construction of military and local support, actively implement the implementation measures for supporting the military and give priority to family members, and do our best to do good, practical, and difficult problems for the officers and soldiers of the army. , deeply carry out the “three major actions” of helping the weak, empowering, and finding employment, do a good job in providing service guarantees for retired soldiers to a high standard, focus on improving the sense of happiness of military family members, and continuously consolidate and develop the good situation of military-government-military-civilian unity.

Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, keep in mind the entrustment, be grateful and forge ahead, join forces with the army and the land, and unite the army and the people, gather the forge ahead force to overcome difficulties, and move forward with an indomitable attitude of struggle and a mental state of no hindrance. , high-quality construction of the new growth pole on the west bank of the Pearl River and the gateway to the river and sea on the coastal economic belt, making Jiangmen contributions to Guangdong’s new journey of building a socialist modern country in the forefront of the country and creating new brilliance, and meeting the party’s second goal with practical actions. Ten major victories held!

I wish comrades a happy holiday, good health, smooth work and happiness!

Jiangmen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government

July 29, 2022