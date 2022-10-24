Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 24th.

Letter of Thanks from the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to the Central Committees of the Democratic Parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce

Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang

Central Committee of China Democratic League

Central Committee of China Democratic National Construction Association

Central Committee of China Association for the Promotion of Democracy

Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party

China Zhi Gong Party Central Committee

Jiu San Society Central Committee

Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League Central Committee

All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce:

On the occasion of the grand opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Congress has received your warm congratulatory letter. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China would like to express its heartfelt thanks and sincere greetings to you!

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. The conference held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, adhered to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of “Three Represents”, and the Scientific Outlook on Development, fully implemented Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and earnestly summarized the work of the past five years. Comprehensively sum up the major achievements and valuable experiences of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in uniting and leading the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics since the new era, in-depth analysis of the international and domestic situations, and a comprehensive grasp of the new era and new journey. New requirements for the development of the national cause and new expectations of the people, formulate a program of action and major policies, mobilize the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups to strengthen historical confidence, strengthen historical initiative, maintain integrity, innovate, and move forward bravely, and continue to coordinate and advance the overall layout of the “five in one” plan. , coordinate and promote the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, continue to steadily promote the common prosperity of all the people, continue to vigorously promote the new great project of party building, continue to actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, in order to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the Chinese nation in an all-round way. Great revival and united struggle. The conference successfully completed various agendas and was held very successfully. It is of great significance to unite and inspire the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strive for a new victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the United Front policy. The Communist Party of China has always attached great importance to the united front work from an overall and strategic perspective. As one of the historical experiences of the Chinese Communist Party’s century-long struggle, the united front is an important magic weapon for overcoming the enemy, ruling and rejuvenating the country, and is an important magic weapon for uniting all Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. To consolidate and develop the broadest patriotic united front, unite all democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and people without party affiliation in solidarity, work side by side, and work together for the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the unswerving strategic policy of the Communist Party of China. As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, the Communist Party of China has united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and embarked on a new journey to achieve the second centenary goal. On the new journey, we will unswervingly adhere to and improve the multi-party cooperation and political consultation system led by the Communist Party of China, unswervingly implement the policy of long-term coexistence, mutual supervision, sincerity, and sharing weal and woe, and always hold high the great banner of patriotism and socialism. , always adhere to the great unity and unity, support the democratic parties to comprehensively promote the construction of ideology and politics, organization, ability to perform duties, work style and system, highlight the advantages and characteristics of my country’s new party system, further give full play to the functional role of the Federation of Industry and Commerce, and promote the non-public economy. Healthy development and healthy growth of people in the non-public sector of the economy, together to achieve the grand goals set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and jointly write a new chapter in the development of the united front and multi-party cooperation.

Let us unite closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, make persistent efforts, work tenaciously, overcome difficulties, and constantly create a new situation of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in order to build our country into a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist modernized country, realize the Unremitting struggle for the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

Sincerely,

salute!

Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

October 24, 2022

[

责编：王宏泽 ]