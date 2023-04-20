Letters, culture and flavors of Mexico fill the Bogota Book Fair

Mexico, guest country of honor at the XXXV Bogota International Book Fair (FilBo), captivates visitors with its literature, that ranges from its indigenous roots to the most outstanding contemporary voices, but also with other cultural manifestations in its pavilion, where its history and flavors have a place.

The Aztec country arrives at the Corferias fairgrounds, where the FilBo was inaugurated last night, with more than 70 publishers, 90 authors and 110 artists from different dance, music and theater shows, and with more than 150 events inside and outside its pavilion during the two weeks of the fairwhich will end on May 2.

Mexico participates for the third year as the guest of honor country, which means “a sign of closeness,” said the Mexican ambassador in Bogotá, Patricia Ruiz Anchondo, who added that on this occasion the two nations are “closer than ever” and “joining efforts to promote peace and recognition of our roots and Our culture”.

It may interest you: FILBo: The story behind 35 years bringing Colombians closer to books

“Mexico and Colombia are sister nations from our origins; our peoples have had a friendly relationship since time immemorial”said Ruiz, who recalled that the Andean country was the first to recognize Mexican independence, on October 10, 1821, just one month after its proclamation.

MEXICAN ESSENCE

The Mexico pavilion is a true sanctuary for lovers of literature and the essence of the country can be felt in every detail of its decoration or in the hundreds of books that rest on large red and aquamarine blue shelves with works by Juan Rulfo , Octavio Paz or Juan Villoro.

On its walls is the map of Mexico in high relief, as a silent witness to the greatness and diversity that characterize this nation, along with the biographies of great figures such as former Colombian president José María Melo (1800-1860), who fought alongside of the Benemérito de las Américas, Benito Juárez, in the Reform War and died in Chiapas, or of the popular Pancho Villa.

In the Fondo de Cultura Económica (FCE) bookstore, dozens of books about Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, or about Gabriel García Márquez, the Colombian Nobel Prize winner who, like former President Melo, lived and died in Mexicoare among the most sought after by readers.

Other topics that visitors are most interested in are economics, philosophy, science, and Mexican anthropology.

“Reading is revolutionary, reading is transformative, reading opens a window that allows you to see that the world can be smaller or bigger”stated the director of the FCE, Paco Ignacio Taibo, at the opening ceremony of the FilBo.

MORE THAN A LITERARY SHOW

In addition to the literary exhibition, Mexico also brought an exhibition to Bogota of handicrafts, such as vases and kitchen utensils made of ceramics, indigenous textiles and the iconic catrinas, which are one of the most important representations of the Day of the Dead in that country.

You can also find the traditional tree of life, a candelabra that includes figures of Adam and Eve, made by women who are dedicated to the home and numerous references to the beliefs and cultural roots of Mexico.

“These crafts are worth getting for the stories that are woven around them”Sandra Montoya, manager of the FCE craft counters, told EFE and indicated that “In the traditional market you can get porcelain but without that Mexican history and culture that enriches it.”

A sample of the importance of cultural roots is a ritual with fruits, herbs, incense and other products of the land carried out by Teresa, from the Kiligua community, from Baja California del Norte, to bring positive energies for the fair “and all the inhabitants of Bogota”.

Mexican gastronomy also played a prominent role in the inauguration with tastings of its most traditional food, such as tacos, tamales and pozole, among other dishes, as well as margaritas with José Cuervo, the first tequila with which this drink was made in the world.

For two weeks, the visitors of the FilBo will be able to enjoy a great variety of activities in all the pavilions of the fair, among which also stand out the Colombia, LEOBogá and the International, in addition to the Cali sample, since for the first time the fair has a national guest of honor.