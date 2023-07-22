Letters of compensation were delivered to 336 victims of the armed conflict – news

In Cauca, the Victims Unit advances comprehensive reparation for the victims of the armed conflict.

As a comprehensive reparation measure for victims of the armed conflict in the department, more than $2.2 billion in compensation was delivered in the last month.

The resources allocated for this comprehensive reparation measure through administrative means exceeds said amount, which is part of the economic compensation that the Colombian State delivers to those who suffered victimizing acts due to the armed conflict, and which seeks to influence the strengthening or reconstruction of the life project of the victims who agree to this measure.

The compensation was delivered in several decentralized days in the municipalities of Patía, Guapi, Timbiquí, Popayán, Caloto and Santander de Quilichao, in which the Victims Unit also shared the message of recognition and dignity through which the Government recognizes and regrets what has been experienced as a result of the armed conflict.

In addition, in these spaces, advice and guidance was also provided for the adequate investment of resources that seeks to positively impact the living conditions of the victims so that decisions in this regard are aimed at transforming their reality.

María Cristina Salinas, from the municipality of Suárez and a participant in the space, expressed: “The comprehensive reparation of which I am being a beneficiary has allowed me to forgive and instill values ​​in my children so that they no longer experience moments of pain and grow up surrounded by a good example. With the compensation I will start my housing project that allows us as a family to be calm and continue working to get ahead.

For her part, Ángela Carrasco Álzate, territorial director of the Unit for Victims in Cauca, said that the victim community must keep in mind that the delivery of this measure of administrative compensation depends on the particular conditions of each victim, the analysis of the specific case and the annual budget availability of the Unit.

To this extent, it is important to clarify that the Unit applies the prioritization method, a technical tool that allows the analysis of various characteristics of the victims through the evaluation of demographic, socioeconomic variables, characterization of the victimizing event and progress in the reparation route, with the purpose of generating a score that allows establishing the most appropriate order of delivery of administrative compensation in accordance with budget availability.

