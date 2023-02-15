Cancer is one of the main causes of mortality in childhood and adolescence throughout the world; each year it is diagnosed in approximately 280,000 children between the ages of 0 and 19. Therefore, it is essential to have a correct diagnosis to be able to prescribe an adequate treatment for each type of cancer and its degree of extension.

In Colombia, 1,322 new cases of cancer occur annually in children under 18 years of age, of which almost 60% are affected by leukemia, central nervous system tumors, and Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas; however, about 750 infants are misdiagnosed.

According to figures from the National Institute of Cancerology (INC), around 500 annual deaths from cancer in children under 14 years of age are recorded in the country, with acute leukemia being the first cause, with 256 deaths, followed by malignant tumors of the system. central nervous and lymphomas.

Unlike cancer in adults, the vast majority of cancers in children have no known cause and cannot be prevented. Many studies have tried to identify the causes of childhood cancer, but very few cancers can be explained by environmental or lifestyle factors in children.

Some chronic infections are risk factors for childhood cancer; For example, HIV, Epstein-Barr virus, and Hepatitis B increase the risk of some childhood cancers. Other infections can increase the chances of children developing cancer in their adult life, for example the human papilloma virus, so vaccination is important as well as the application of other methods, such as early detection, to reduce chronic infections. that can cause cancer.

Additionally, there are other important risk factors for childhood cancer such as radiation exposure (for example, X-rays or CT scans in pregnant women), tobacco use during pregnancy and some genetic diseases where the risk of developing cancer is inherited.

What are the main symptoms to detect? early childhood cancer?

Paleness, fatigue and weakness

If the child looks pale and very tired with normal activities for his age, he may have anemia. The most common causes of anemia in our environment are iron deficiency, some parasitic infections and in some cases malignant diseases such as childhood cancer. If you notice these symptoms it is better to consult your doctor.

Fever

If the child has prolonged fever, that is, for more than 2 weeks without an identified cause (for example, he has not had an infection during that period of time).

In addition, if the fever is associated with symptoms such as: intense sweating at night (you wake up with wet pajamas or sheets), bleeding without having hit yourself, bone pain that wakes you up at night or back pain, you should consult your doctor. emergencies.

Bleeding or bruising

Bruises not associated with blows or spontaneous bleeding may be indicators of a coagulation disorder or a disorder in the bone marrow, which is the factory where red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets are produced. In these cases you should consult the emergency room.

Lymph node growth

The presence of masses in the neck and armpits may correspond to lymph nodes, most of the time the growth of the nodes can be secondary to viral infections, however, if these nodes are larger than 2.5 cm, they are not painful. they are hard and persist for more than 4 weeks, it is better to consult an emergency room.

The nodes can also appear in any other location, sometimes they can be inside the abdomen or in the inguinal region.

Abdominal pain and enlargement

In some children diagnosed with cancer, abdominal masses may be felt during activities of daily living, such as bathing. If the child has a mass in the abdomen, they should consult the emergency room.

Sometimes these masses can cause obstruction leading to persistent vomiting or no bowel movements.

Headache

It is not normal for children to have headaches on a daily basis. If the headache is persistent, has increased in intensity each time, occurs at night and wakes the child, is accompanied by vomiting, blurred vision or walking disturbances, this could be due to increased pressure inside the skull, you should consult the emergency room.

Bone pain

If the bone pain is persistent, wakes the child at night, prevents him from carrying out his daily activities, the area of ​​pain has increased in size or presents fractures not associated with trauma or in unusual places, you should consult the emergency room.

It is important to know that it is not normal for children to have back pain. If this complaint becomes persistent, you should see your doctor.

eye disorders

If the child has a white pupil reflex (for example, when taking a photo, the eyes cannot be seen with a red background), the eye has started to wander without a clear cause, notice that the eye is coming out and this occurs in one or both eyes you should see your doctor. These alterations can occur in young children, even before the year of life.

9. Any other mass or growth without a clear cause in any part of the body should be a reason to consult the emergency room