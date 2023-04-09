A courageous gas station attendant prevented a completely drunk driver from continuing on Good Friday. The driver comes with his passenger into a gas station in Leutershausen, both obviously very drunk. The gas station attendant notices this and when the two still want to continue driving, the gas station attendant goes out to the car and pulls the ignition key. Then he calls the police. The passenger doesn’t like it at all, he argues with the gas station attendant and tears his shirt, then the officers arrive. They take the two men to the station. There it turns out that both have a breath alcohol level of 2 and 2.2 per thousand respectively. Both now have to answer for several crimes.

