Levante against Giorgia Meloni, on Instagram the outburst of the singer

Levante against Giorgia Meloni, on Instagram the outburst of the singer

Not only Chiara Ferragni. Instagram hosts a long outburst of Levante. The singer posted a photo of a mosquito followed by a text that, while never citing it, criticizes the leader of the Brothers of Italy.

«Introducing myself to you saying in a loud voice“ I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Christian ”- without a very distant hint of humility (especially on the subject of faith) – who could feel excluded from my proud scream that sounds like an absolute truth? Only possible vision.
I am reminded of women who are not mothers, women who are not Christians (of course, all men too).
And if I made a distinction between the immigrants of Serie A (“Venezuelans Christians of Italian origin”) and those of Serie B (the poor Christs of all religions? Who knows!) Would I be continuing a discourse of exclusion?
If I then praised Mussolini saying that “he was a great politician” (and I used a fascist symbol for the image of my party) I would be trampling on the dignity, suffering and history of how many people?
If I talked about “deviances” to refer to eating disorders that afflict thousands of young and old, how many people would I hurt?
What if I took a stand against abortion without defending the right of women to dispose of their bodies? “

The party of influencers

Flavia Amabile

The singer closes her post by quoting Elly Schlein. “I won’t go on with this list, I’m a little nauseous. Fortunately, nothing above resembles my way of living and relating to others.
But since I am a woman, I am a mother and I try to be a human worthy of being such, I would like to report a precise thought by @ellyesse: “There is a lot of difference between female leadership and feminist leadership.” “

