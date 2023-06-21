Lewis Hamilton feels good vibes

F1 – Second in Spain, third in the Grand Prix of Formula 1 in Canada. Is Lewis Hamilton returning to being the splendid shining driver of the seven world titles won? This maybe not. Not so much for him, but for a Max Verstappen who at the moment doesn’t care even if his tires get punctured.

The Englishman, however, feels good vibrations from the significant improvements that Mercedes has known lately: fourth with 102 points, he has a reasonable distance both Perez, who with his Red Bull is quite disappointing, with 126 and Fernando Alonso third with 117.

Climbing onto the podium, the modest Lewis noticed one thing immediately: “it’s nice to be here on the podium with two world champions – he says, who has been for seven times – it was a great weekend for us, little by little we are improving the pace, Aston Martin did something more because they brought some updates but I’m satisfied and happy to be fighting with two world champions like Verstappen and Alonso”. And they, perhaps, to compete with him who is equally knowledgeable about world championships.

