Home » Lewis Hamilton feels good vibes
News

Lewis Hamilton feels good vibes

by admin

F1 – Second in Spain, third in the Grand Prix of Formula 1 in Canada. Is Lewis Hamilton returning to being the splendid shining driver of the seven world titles won? This maybe not. Not so much for him, but for a Max Verstappen who at the moment doesn’t care even if his tires get punctured.

The Englishman, however, feels good vibrations from the significant improvements that Mercedes has known lately: fourth with 102 points, he has a reasonable distance both Perez, who with his Red Bull is quite disappointing, with 126 and Fernando Alonso third with 117.

Climbing onto the podium, the modest Lewis noticed one thing immediately: “it’s nice to be here on the podium with two world champions – he says, who has been for seven times – it was a great weekend for us, little by little we are improving the pace, Aston Martin did something more because they brought some updates but I’m satisfied and happy to be fighting with two world champions like Verstappen and Alonso”. And they, perhaps, to compete with him who is equally knowledgeable about world championships.

I like:

Like Loading…

About the author

See also  Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is facing a “downgrade” crisis 40 years after being listed as a World Heritage Site-BBC News

You may also like

State exams at the start, hundreds of students...

Gyeryong Scholarship Foundation delivers scholarships to young athletes

There are subsidies waiting for families who want...

Endeavor China’s Great River Surging丨The stones here will...

Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | |...

Reactions left by the collapse of the labor...

PESARO 59 – “Remembering Dario Beauty”

Russia under the Tatras

The Council of State ordered the national government...

Li Qiang and German Chancellor Scholz Co-chair the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy