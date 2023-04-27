LexinFintech Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China,

today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023. The annual report can be

accessed on the investor relations website at The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of

charge, to shareholders and ADS holders upon request.



About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.