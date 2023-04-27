Home » LexinFintech Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
News

LexinFintech Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

by admin
LexinFintech Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China,
today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023. The annual report can be
accessed on the investor relations website at The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of
charge, to shareholders and ADS holders upon request.


About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

See also  Covid, the bulletin of July 15: 2,075 new cases in the region, three deaths in Pordenone

You may also like

Bundestag extends Bundeswehr mission in the Mediterranean

TESTIMONY – Passion for producing healthy food in...

Wifi zones windows to tourism in the department

EQS-Adhoc: Vulcan and Nobian have signed an agreement...

TESTIMONY – The passion for producing healthy food...

Ramón González, a former M-19 now the new...

National Vaccination Awareness Day: Increase HPV Vaccination Rate,...

So that God is not lost

High tension in the streets of Lubumbashi

With two papers reform to the Electoral Code...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy