the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is increasingly aggressive towards its neighbors, including Taiwan, using various methods of influence to undermine democratic countries and trying to override international norms and laws. These steps increase the security and economic threat to EU member states as well. China continues to refuse to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, while claiming that it has “borderless friendship” with Russia. Equally alarming is the gross violation of human rights and genocide committed by the CCP in Xinjiang province, according to reliable sources.

With his unilateral and uncoordinated step, Macron literally questioned the common European approach.

“There is no third way: either we want to cooperate without limits with a totalitarian regime that threatens our interests, or continue to cooperate with our democratic allies within the EU or outside it,” said MEP and KDH expert for foreign and European policy Miriam Lexmann, on which the local regime imposed sanctions in 2021, while also acting as co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China (IPAC).

At the same time, Lexmann criticizes Macron for turning a blind eye to a whole range of direct geopolitical threats.

“What happens in Taiwan or Ukraine is vital for us because it has a direct impact on our security – whether it’s stopping a war against our neighboring country, or reducing our dependence in critical sectors and ensuring our economic stability and competitiveness. The EU needs a self-confident, principled and unified foreign policy. Slovakia also has an obligation to create it more actively. It is in our national interest,” added Miriam Lexmann.

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.