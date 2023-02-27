Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo

Leyner Palacios Asprilla has once again been threatened with death and ordered, together with his family, to leave Chocó within a peremptory term. “I’m very scared and I’m going to hide so they don’t kill me…I have understood that the threat is the door to the cemetery”, Leyner wrote on his Twitter account (@PalaciosLeyner), eight days ago, on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in a message publicly announcing this new and unfortunate intimidation. Like all of his heartless ilk, this threat is part of a systematic criminal strategy, aimed at discouraging and disappearing in Colombia the defense of human rights and the promotion of peace processes; the compensation of the victims of the armed conflict, through the establishment of the truth; and the implementation of measures to do justice and prevent the repetition of any act against life…; These are actions to which Leyner —who is less than fifty years old— has dedicated more than half of his life.

When Leyner Palacios Asprilla was born, Pogue was a calm and peaceful town, where life and death passed with the same naturalness as the rivers and streams that surround it; a remote hamlet that didn’t even appear on the maps, where one reached after three long hours of navigation up the Bojayá River —in a boat with an outboard motor— from its mouth on the banks of the Atrato, in Bellavista, the municipal seat that disappeared due to the atrocity of May 2, 2002, which even took its name, since the press baptized it as the Bojayá massacre.

Leyner was still a child when the seeds of that exemplary and historic organization for the Afro-Colombian people that is COCOMACIA —Main Community Council of the Comprehensive Peasant Association of Atrato— began to be sown in his homeland by the Diocese of Quibdó, the Agustinas Misioneras , the Missionaries of the Divine Word, rural teachers of an altruistic nature such as Dionisio Arias Chaverra and the first peasant leaders, such as Saulo Enrique Mosquera Palacios (December 8, 1954 – May 23, 2021), consummate and unforgettable leader of the ethnic and cultural cause and the community organization of his town; where he stood out, in addition to his tall stature and his clear voice —with which he also sang praises and told stories like a true griot—, for the wisdom of his words, the deep understanding of the integral value of his territory, his admirable intuition about the future to be built in terms of rights and his always kind and helpful, hospitable and generous presence.

From people like Saulo and other pioneers of the organizational commitment to the rights of his people, Leyner Palacios Asprilla learned what from a young age he turned into his vital trade: the defense of life and the rights of his people. And it is for this, simply and sadly for this: for defending the life and rights of its people, for which —as has been the case for so many years, so many that he has spent half his life fleeing from death— he has been again and criminally sentenced and forced to leave his territory this former member of the Truth Commission (Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition), an organization that structured and delivered to the country the most complete account of the conflict armed has been built in the national history; including on the front page the voice of the victims and unmasking, together with them, more than one hidden or unrecognized truth and more than one sin —not precisely venial— of the Colombian State and its institutions as an active agent of the armed conflict for more than half century.

In the midst of the crystalline silence of the mountains full of life, where one learns from early childhood to distinguish —just by their song— each one of the birds of the canonical bustle of dawn; the voice of Leyner Palacios Asprilla was born, the elemental voice that —without shouting— proclaims that life must be respected, and for this reason —once again— the perfidious enemies of peace, justice, and dignity try to silence it.

