Leyva met with Maduro to prepare a summit on Venezuela

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva this Sunday as part of a “preparatory” meeting for the international conference that will be held in Bogotá on April 25 to promote the Venezuelan political dialogue that has been paralyzed since November.

“The preparatory meeting for the international conference on the Venezuelan political process concluded, which will take place in Bogotá, at the call of President Gustavo Petro, this April 25,” the Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Twitter minutes after the meeting ended.

None of the parties detailed the issues discussed in the meeting, which was private.

“Sunday of work and progress with the sister Republic of Colombia. I thank its chancellor Álvaro Leyva Durán, for his willingness and willingness to strengthen our relations that are destined to be reestablished for the good of both peoples,” Maduro said on the same social network. .

Colombia sponsors a conference in Bogotá to promote the resumption of the political dialogue that the Maduro government and the opposition began in Mexico in August 2021.

This dialogue, which has been interrupted twice, has been paralyzed since last November pending the disbursement of Venezuelan resources frozen by the United States and which would be used to address the social crisis.

The conference is expected to involve fifteen countries, including the United States, Canada and the European Union.

The objective of the meeting is that the next Venezuelan elections “can be carried out with guarantees for all parties” and are “recognized by the entire world,” Leyva told the press on Thursday after his speech at the Security Council of the UN.

The foreign minister also said that representatives of the Venezuelan opposition will not be present at the Bogotá meeting because “they are different stages,” but it is expected that they will be invited later.

The opposition has not yet ruled on this “preparatory” meeting, but after Petro’s proposal, it indicated that it approves “all initiatives that promote the democracies of the world for the sake of restarting the Venezuelan negotiation process.”