LG Frankfurt aM: Exclusive prices for “Amazon Prime” members must be marked

LG Frankfurt aM: Exclusive prices for “Amazon Prime” members must be marked

With bonus memberships such as “Amazon Prime”, companies have the opportunity to retain customers. The customer pays a monthly fee and in return benefits from exclusive advantages such as special offers. But what happens if the company that advertises these exclusive offers does not identify them as such for benefit members, the LG Frankfurt aM decided on January 13, 2023 (Az: 3-10 O 93/22).

I. The facts

The operator of the Internet trading platform www.amazon.de advertised a pulse oximeter on the Google website. In a Google search, it appeared with a comparatively low price of €22.90.

If you clicked on the product, you were redirected to the website www.amazon.de. There it turned out that this price only applied to Amazon Prime members, the regular price was €29.99.

After an unsuccessful warning due to misleading prices, the central competition office brought an action for injunctive relief.

II. The decision

The competent regional court in Frankfurt aM upheld the lawsuit and classified Amazon’s behavior as anti-competitive in a default judgment of January 13, 2023 (Az: 3-10 O 93/22).

Such an approach is misleading advertising. The withholding of the essential information that the advertised price only applies to Amazon Prime members in the ads on “Google Shopping” is misleading by omission § 5a para. 1 UWG to evaluate.

Amazon should have made it clear that the low price advertised only applies as part of a benefit program.

III. Conclusion

If a company advertises prices on the Internet that only apply to customers with a benefit membership, it must make this clear. Failure to do so constitutes misleading advertising or misleading through omission.

Tipp: Do you have any questions about the contribution? Feel free to discuss this with us in the
Entrepreneur group of the IT law firm on Facebook.

Susanna MilrathAuthor:

Susanna Milrath
Scientific Associate

