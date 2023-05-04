LG Uplus, Why Not Crew Season 2 production… A total of 8 episodes released

Season 1 cumulative views exceed 50 million… Discover hidden hot spots

▲LG U+ will jointly produce Season 2 of the variety show ‘Why Not Crew’ with SBS Moby Dick. (Photo courtesy of LG U+)

LG Uplus announced on the 4th that it will jointly produce season 2 of the entertainment show ‘Why Not Crew’ in partnership with SBS Mobidic, which has 1.35 million YouTube subscribers. Following the prologue on the 8th, a total of 8 episodes will be released sequentially from the 12th.

Why Not Crew is an entertainment content that was first introduced in May of last year as part of the ‘Why Not’ campaign, in which LG Uplus breaks stereotypes and goes beyond limits to take on bold challenges to innovate customer experience. Season 1 released a music variety entertainment show in which the cast performed various challenges and missions and performed busking live, gaining great popularity by surpassing 50 million cumulative YouTube views and 75,000 engagements.

Thanks to the popularity of Season 1, LG U+ traveled to various regions such as Gwangju, Jinju, Daejeon, and Jeju Island, and produced Season 2 content introducing hidden hot places to snip the taste of the MZ generation. To this end, the cast of season 1, including singer KCM, singer Park Hyeon-gyu, who worked as the 37th singer of ‘Singer Gain 2’, Kwon Eun-bi of IZ*ONE, and announcer Jo Jung-sik, came together again.

This season, in line with the theme of ‘This kind of good trip, Uplus is the first time?’, the group name of Ynot Crew will be ‘ESG Wannabe’, and focus on ESG practices such as △discovering hidden tourist destinations △reducing the use of disposable products △supporting young entrepreneurs. Is expected. LG U+ plans to contribute not only to revitalizing small businesses and the local economy, but also to overcoming the ‘local extinction crisis’ caused by the concentration of population in the metropolitan area and the intensifying low birth rate.

Kang Yoon-mi, head of brand strategy team at LG U+, said, “Season 2 of Ynot Crew is planned so that MZ generation thirsty for travel can follow travel information and receive benefits along with new travel information, so that online and offline customer experiences can continue. He said, “We will show content that will catch both fun and meaning by reinforcing the local economy and ESG practice.”