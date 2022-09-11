A middle school in Bari recognized the gender identity of one of its trans students. It is the first time in the city, and one of the very first in Italy, that a lower secondary education institution has approved the career alias of a person who attends it. The school is the average Massari-Galilei, the news was made known by Mixed, an association from Bari that deals with LGBTQIA + rights: “When Nicola’s parents (invented name) turned to our association we were happy to meet the family to complete and to provide everything we could – they write – a support network, contacts with other parents of very young t * people, advice and information on …