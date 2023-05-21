LH, 3rd generation new city first transportation, then move-in…”30 minutes to Gangnam and Gwanghwamun” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Lee Han-joon, president of LH, held a press conference in Jinju on the 18th.

[서울=뉴시스] Lee Han-joon, president of Korea Land and Housing Corporation, speaks at a press conference at LH headquarters in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do on the 18th.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kang Se-hoon = Lee Han-joon, president of Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH), said regarding the principle of moving in first, transportation first, and then moving into the 3rd new city, “If the economic situation is bad, the sale rate may be low, but if the transportation system is equipped quickly, the sale can be quickly made. And the sale price itself for land and houses goes up,” he emphasized.

President Lee said at a press conference held at the headquarters of Korea Land and Housing Corporation in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do on the 18th, “The worse the economic situation, the more advantageous LH is in Seon Transportation.”

President Lee explained that if the land is sold after transportation facilities are in place, the sales rate will be higher than before and the sale price can also be raised.

He said, “When selling a lot, the sale rate and price itself change with and without transportation facilities,” he said. It is difficult to form a city and it is not sold properly,” he emphasized.

However, some point out that the pre-injection of transportation facilities in the 3rd new city eventually leads to a burden on subscribers to increase the pre-sale price.

Regarding this, President Lee said, “The budget for the metropolitan transportation facility itself was determined from the beginning,” and “there is no additional factor to increase the pre-sale price.” He continued, “(After the budget allocation), if the share of metropolitan transportation is increased, there will be additional factors to increase the pre-sale price, but now it is a matter of whether to execute early or late within the set budget.”

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the principle of ‘transport first, then occupancy’ to relieve traffic inconvenience in the new city during the new government’s business report in July of last year. Accordingly, LH is promoting a project to realize the principle of ‘transport first, then move in’ in the 3rd new city.

To this end, at the beginning of this year, the ‘National Housing Innovation Office’, an organization in charge of transportation affairs, was newly established under the direct control of the president, and the ‘Seon Transportation Planning Office’, an organization dedicated to transportation affairs, was also newly created.

LH plans to minimize traffic inconvenience for residents by expanding organizations specializing in transportation, introducing systems such as a general transportation planner (TMP), and promoting work with a sense of speed.

The goal and basic direction of the 3rd new city wide-area traffic improvement measures were also set. The basic direction is to ▲create a city where commuting to and from downtown Seoul is possible within 30 minutes ▲establish mutually beneficial transportation measures that cover transportation inconveniences in the surrounding area ▲minimize transportation inconvenience by shortening the implementation period of metropolitan transportation measures.

President Lee said, “The standard for downtown Seoul, where you can commute within 30 minutes, was divided into Gwanghwamun and Gangnam.” Explained.

“Because it uses the railroad, it will be possible to reach it within 30 minutes,” he said. “In the case of Goyang Changneung and Namyangju Wangsuk 1 and 2 districts, the GTX route goes in, and Hanam Gyosan Line 3 goes directly, so you can reach Gwanghwamun and Gangnam within 30 minutes. conclusion,” he said.

LH plans to reduce public inconvenience by establishing wide-area transportation in the 3rd new city early. In particular, the 3rd new city confirmed measures to improve metropolitan transportation 16 months earlier than before. It took an average of 27 months for the 2nd phase new town, but 11 months for the 3rd phase new town.

In the case of the urban railway project, which had the longest period of the 3rd new city project, the project period was shortened by more than 6 years by concurrently promoting changes to upper plans such as the national railway network plan from the initial stage of the project.

LH also focused its capabilities on improving transportation convenience so that local residents can feel it, such as relieving the inconvenience of commuting to and from work.

As for rail transportation, the appropriate number of train operations and the scale of stations, considering commuting congestion, are reflected in the business plan, and the lines connected to the Seoul subway are being discussed with related organizations so that they can be connected directly without transfers.

In addition, to prevent the shortage of bus routes in the early stage of occupancy, bus operation costs are preemptively supported, and public transportation infrastructure such as the Gangbyeonbuk-ro BTX project will be established to improve the level of operation service.

President Lee said, “We will do our best to complete the infrastructure before moving in under the principle of moving in first, for future projects, including the 3rd new city,” and “we will promote the project from the public’s point of view.”

