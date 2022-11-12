[Epoch Times, November 11, 2022]On November 10, Li Chaoming, former secretary of the party group and director of the board of directors of the Guangdong Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association, who had been in office for three years, was sacked. Li Chaoming has served as the “top leader” of the provincial supply and marketing cooperative for more than 10 years.

According to the official resume, Li Chaoming has served as a member of the party group and deputy director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Finance, secretary of the party group and director of the council of the Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association, deputy secretary-general of the provincial government, and deputy director of the Provincial Committee of the CPPCC Population, Resources and Environment Committee.

On the website of the Guangdong Supply and Marketing Cooperative, the public report on Li Chaoming was updated to April 2019, when Li Chaoming presided over a meeting of the directors of the Guangdong Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative Council.

The official website shows that the Guangdong Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association, formerly known as the Guangdong Provincial Federation of Cooperatives, is a joint organization of the province’s supply and marketing cooperatives. Guangdong Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association has set up a council and a board of supervisors, and implements the director responsibility system of the council. It has 8 internal offices, and has 2 directly affiliated schools and Guangdong Supply and Marketing Group. The Guangdong Provincial Supply and Marketing Group manages wholly-owned and holding companies 5 Family.

According to public reports, Li Chaoming has appeared at least in 2008 as party secretary and director of the board of directors of the Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association.

In January 2018, the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference voted to appoint Li Chaoming as the deputy director of the Population, Resources and Environment Committee.

In May 2019, the Guangdong Provincial Government issued an announcement on the appointment and removal of personnel, appointing Li Chaoming as the Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government.

At this point, Li Chaoming ended his ten-year tenure in the Guangdong Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association.

In July this year, Guangdong Province officially announced that Li Chaoming was removed from the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Provincial Government.

The supply and marketing cooperative is the abbreviation of the rural supply and marketing cooperative. It is a “super chain store” promoted by the government to raise funds in the planned economy era. . Recently, reports of “recovery and reconstruction of supply and marketing cooperatives” in many places in mainland China have attracted public attention.

Since the beginning of this year, many officials of the supply and marketing cooperative system have been investigated in many provinces in the mainland.

On September 29, Guan Aiguo, the former vice chairman of China Supply and Marketing Group, was double-opened. Guan Aiguo is accused of seeking benefits for others in the recruitment of corporate employees, making mistakes in employing people, and causing serious consequences; seeking benefits for others in equity transfer, business operations, etc.; conspiring with private business owners to embezzle and embezzle huge amounts of public funds.

On November 2, Zhao Dongfeng, the former director of the Hubei Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative, sacked. He had worked in the Hubei Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative for a long time.

In September, Yang Xingyou, former member of the party group of the Guizhou Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association and former deputy director of the council, was expelled from the party and canceled his retirement benefits;

In September, Fang Xiong, former member of the party group and deputy director of the Yunnan Supply and Marketing Cooperative Association, was double-opened;

In June, Ming Ping’an, former member of the party group and deputy director of the Hubei Provincial Supply and Marketing Cooperative, was expelled from the party and his retirement benefits were cancelled;

In June, Kou Mingshang, former deputy director of the Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives in Gansu Province, was double-opened;

In May, Li Zhilong, former secretary of the party group and director of the board of directors of the Jilin Province Supply and Marketing Cooperative, was expelled from the party and his retirement benefits were cancelled.

Several of the above-mentioned sacked officials were investigated after retirement.

According to incomplete statistics, since 2016, nearly 50 officials in the supply and marketing cooperative system have been sacked, of which the “top leaders” have been involved in many cases, and frequent cases have occurred.

The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervision Commission stated in May 2021 that, from the perspective of corruption in the supply and marketing cooperative system that has been investigated and dealt with, the corruption of the system shows that the top leaders are involved in many cases, and there are frequent cases of cheating and collusion. Corruption methods are concealed and other characteristics.

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#