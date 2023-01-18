[The Epoch Times, January 17, 2023]Li Jijun, Lieutenant General of the Chinese Communist Army, died on January 13. Li Jijun is accused of being a representative of the “hawks” of the CCP army.

Wang Weixing, the former deputy political commissar of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences and former director of the foreign military research department of the Academy, issued a message on January 16 to mourn Li Jijun.

Li Jijun was born in 1934, joined the army in 1950, and participated in the Korean War.

Li Jijun served as the director of the General Office of the CCP Military Commission, and was directly promoted to the first commander of the 38th Group Army of the CCP.

Li Jijun was also the vice president of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences.

Li Jijun is a representative of the “hawks” of the Chinese Communist Party’s army, and he often angers the United States and the West with a wolf-warrior attitude.

In this tsunami of the epidemic, a large number of CCP military officers died, including many generals.

On December 30 last year, the obituary of Song Qingwei, the former political commissar of the Jinan Military Region, was widely circulated on mainland social media, saying that Song Qingwei died at the 960 Hospital in Jinan, Shandong Province at 17:12 on December 27, 2022 due to the epidemic. Song Qingwei served as the deputy political commissar of the 38th Army of the Communist Party of China.

It was not until January 16 this year that the CCP’s Xinhua News Agency reported Song Qingwei’s death, saying that he died in Jinan on December 27, 2022, at the age of 93.

On December 24, 2022, Mi Zhenyu, a retired cadre of the Deputy Commander of the Communist Party of China and former vice president of the Academy of Military Sciences, passed away in Beijing. 20 days later, the CCP’s Xinhua News Agency announced the news.

On January 9, 2023, Xiao Jian (Xiao Jian), a retired cadre from the Chaoyang No. 7 Rest Center for Retired Cadres in the Beijing Garrison District and former director of the Political Department of the Kunming Military Region of the Communist Party of China, passed away in Beijing.

A few days ago, Ren Guilan, wife of Lieutenant General Liang Xingchu, former commander of the 38th Army of the Chinese Communist Party, died on January 8.

On January 3, 2023, Xu Yuqiang, a retired cadre of the Information Research Center of the former General Armament Department of the Communist Party of China, died in Beijing due to illness and medical treatment. Xu Yuqiang is the granddaughter of Xu Teli. Xu Teli was Mao Zedong’s teacher.

According to another report from Zhongqi.com, Kong Xianying, the daughter-in-law of the late CCP Lieutenant General Tan Guansan, the wife of Tan Rongsheng, the deputy commander of a certain military division in Tibet, and a retired cadre of the Zhongcanyuan Military Rest Center in Beijing (formerly a military doctor in the outpatient department of the General Staff Administration Bureau), died in 2023. At 12:50 on January 2, 2010, he died in Chengdu at the age of 78 due to illness and medical treatment.

On December 22, 2022, Lieutenant General Liu Heqiao, former deputy commander of the Guangzhou Military Region of the Communist Party of China and commander of the Air Force of the Guangzhou Military Region, passed away in Guangzhou.

