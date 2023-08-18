Li Jun Leads Municipal Government in Tackling Difficulties and Improving Efficiency

Li Jun Presides Over Third Plenary Meeting of Ninth Municipal Government

Jiaxing, August 18, 2023 – Yesterday, Li Jun, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, presided over the third plenary meeting of the ninth municipal government. The meeting aimed to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as well as the decisions and deployments of the provincial party committee and provincial government.

During the meeting, Li Jun emphasized the importance of tackling difficulties and improving efficiency to achieve the annual economic and social development goals and tasks with high quality. He called for practical measures to overcome constraints in economic recovery, project promotion, industrial transformation, and security development.

The meeting recognized the efforts made by all departments in the city this year, such as promoting innovation, deepening reform, and improving opening up. The city has achieved new milestones in economic and social development, which has boosted the confidence and determination of the entire city to tackle challenges and improve efficiency.

In the second half of the year, Li Jun urged the government to anchor the goals and tasks for the entire year and to come up with practical measures to enhance efficiency. This includes reducing costs and increasing efficiency for enterprises, stabilizing the industrial economy, and strengthening project construction.

Furthermore, the city will focus on promoting advantages such as transportation infrastructure, manufacturing base development, and foreign trade expansion. Efforts will also be made to address shortcomings in talent recruitment, service industry development, and consumption-driven effects.

The meeting stressed the importance of implementing policies to improve the quality of people’s livelihoods, enhance the ecological environment, and strengthen the line of defense for safe development. The government system was called upon to actively participate in the second batch of education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. This education will help stimulate enthusiasm for tackling difficulties and improving efficiency.

Li Jun concluded the meeting by urging all participants to enhance their commitment to public service, strengthen their abilities and actions in performing their duties, and create a strong political environment. Together, they will contribute to the development of Jiaxing as an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration and the realization of Chinese-style modernization.

The third plenary meeting of the ninth municipal government marks an important milestone in Jiaxing’s efforts to drive economic and social development. With the leadership of Li Jun, the city is poised to achieve its goals and become a model for efficient governance and sustainable growth.

