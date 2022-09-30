Li Jun went to Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone to supervise the epidemic prevention and control work



Yesterday afternoon, Li Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, went to Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone to supervise and redeploy the epidemic prevention and control work. Li Jun emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, resolutely implement the latest instructions and requirements of the provincial party committee, the provincial government and the municipal party committee, tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, carry forward the spirit of continuous warfare, and focus on “prevention”. Work hard, respond quickly in “control”, and go all out to fight the epidemic prevention and control battle.

At the Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters of Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone, Li Jun learned in detail about the latest situation and prevention and control measures of the current Economic and Technological Development Zone, and expressed his condolences to the staff who are fighting on the front line of epidemic prevention. Li Jun pointed out that the epidemic prevention and control work in the Economic and Technological Development Zone is progressing in an orderly manner, but there are still uncertainties in the current development of the epidemic, and the pressure of “foreign defense against imports and internal defense against rebound” is still very high, and it is not yet time to withdraw troops. All departments at all levels must tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, carry forward the spirit of continuous fighting, and implement various prevention and control measures without compromise.

For the next stage of work, Li Jun emphasized that the flow adjustment needs to be reorganized, active investigations should be strengthened, and shortcomings should be accelerated to ensure that there are no omissions. Nucleic acid screening should be expanded and accelerated, and “two tests a day” should be strictly implemented for key groups. The management and control must be re-implemented, focusing on strengthening the management of isolation points, and strictly implementing the regulations and requirements of home isolation. It is necessary to further standardize the prevention and control of the epidemic in the fruit market, strengthen the review and improvement, and learn from each other.