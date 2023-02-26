On February 23, Premier Li Keqiang visited the Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China News, February 26, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Dong Linshan)Li KeqiangRetired from the State Council of the Communist Party of ChinaPrime MinisterThere are still about two weeks left for the position. When he inspected the two departments of the Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance a few days ago, he mentioned at least eight times that “reform“, aroused the attention of public opinion.

The Chinese Communist Party media Xinhua News Agency reported on February 24 that Li Keqiang visited the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance on February 23, and he also presided over a symposium on the same day. Li Keqiang said that promoting “reform and opening up” will focus on stabilizing growth, employment and prices. When he was at the NDRC, he said that the NDRC was responsible for “development and reform responsibilities”, “reform is the fundamental driving force”, and it should continue to be “the attacker of reform”, etc.

The video of Li Keqiang’s appearance at the National Development and Reform Commission inspection was also circulated on the Internet. The video shows that when Li Keqiang walked out of the building with more than a dozen entourages one after another, staff from the National Development and Reform Commission saw him off. He waved and gave a short speech, again mentioning “reform”.

Li Keqiang shouted again: “Reform needs to be promoted in an all-round way” and “The driving force for development lies in reform”; then he suddenly raised his voice and said, “It is entrusted to you!”

This is the moment when Li Keqiang is about to leave office, and he once again publicly talked about “reform”. Relevant videos were circulated on overseas Twitter, triggering comments from netizens:

Li Keqiang is retiring. May be speaking publicly for the last time. Dodged the title of the last prime minister! pic.twitter.com/wlsJURJmyQ — Wu Wenxing wenxingwu (@wuwenhang) February 24, 2023

Wu Wenxing: “Li Keqiang is about to retire. It may be the last public speech. He avoided the title of the last prime minister!”

ksbz: “It’s the same as saying nothing. Who can listen to him?”

sunny yang: “The National Development and Reform Commission itself is a product of the planned economy.”

Daniel: “Speaking is the same as leaving a last word. If there is no basic disclosure of party affairs, speech development, and whom the National Development and Reform Commission listens to, you can figure it out with your feet.”

Ma Hu: “One talks about reform, the other talks about safety, and the two are talking against each other.”

LGZZMH: “He is also an incompetent person, the most he can do is to protect his own reputation.”

Kenny John: “If he really wants to do something, he won’t achieve nothing. The only thing left in the eyes of the Communists is profit.”

Glory to China: “First of all, in terms of level, Premier Li Keqiang can’t compare with Premier Wen. Secondly, Premier Li lives in the shadow, while Premier Wen has much more power. In short, I feel that Premier Li can’t let go. Fuck, very aggrieved. It’s all right now, go home to enjoy the rest of the day, the people in the stands are performing, and the demons are dancing wildly.”

Previously, Li Keqiang also talked about “reform and opening up” on different occasions. In August last year, when he visited Shenzhen, he once again emphasized reform and opening up. “The water of the Yellow River and the Yangtze River will not flow backwards, and the water of Yantian Port will continue to flow.” The occasion emphasized that “reform and opening up” is China‘s basic national policy; next, on November 4, Li Keqiang met with German Chancellor Scholtz and said that China‘s “opening up will only open wider and wider.”

Public opinion from the outside world believes that Li Keqiang’s repeated emphasis on “reform and opening up” reflects serious disagreements among the top leaders of the Communist Party of China on whether to close or open to the future.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi said on February 25 that this sentence seems to point to Xi Jinping’s “state advances, private retreat” policy.

Li Linyi said that Li and Xi have different economic ideas, and Li is more inclined to Western ideas. Therefore, Li’s statement that “the driving force for development lies in reform” this time can be considered as his last “exhortation” to Xi before leaving office.

“There is still agreement among the interns and Li on protecting the CCP, so there is no need to have any hope for Li’s statement.” Li Linyi said.

The National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will open in Beijing on March 5 and March 4, 2023, respectively. The two sessions are expected to be held in about 7-10 days. At that time, the State Council of the Communist Party of China will announce a new team. Li Qiang, a close confidant of Xi Jinping, will succeed Li Keqiang as Premier of the Communist Party of China. However, Li Qiang, who has no experience in the ministries and commissions of the State Council, has been questioned whether he is qualified for this position.

Hong Kong media deduced the trajectory of “Li Qiang’s economics” based on an article by the mainland Caixin magazine that interviewed Li Qiang 10 years ago. In this regard, Zhang Wuyue, director of the Cross-Strait Relations Research Center of Tamkang University, told Taiwan’s “Economic Daily” on February 24 that the Premier of the State Council of the mainland has never been the one who makes decisions, but only an executor. In terms of economic decision-making, the highest decision-making meeting of the CCP is called the Central Economic Work Conference. The highest decision-making body is the Central Financial and Economic Commission of the Communist Party of China. The chairman of this committee is Xi Jinping, and He Lifeng should be the future.

Zhang Wuyue pointed out that the prime minister himself is a strong executor, and the prime minister himself has never been a typewriter in decision-making, so there was no “Li Keqiang’s economics” before, which was over-interpreted by the outside world, and of course there will be no “Li Keqiang’s economics” in the future. study”.

