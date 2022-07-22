Home News Li Keqiang emphasizes “maintaining the smoothness of the industrial chain” to foreign investment, but does not mention the “zero-clearing” policy – BBC News 中文
image source,XINHUA

image caption,

On July 19, Li Keqiang participated in the World Economic Forum by video.

Recently, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Liu He released signals of opening up and economic cooperation on different occasions.

On July 19, Li Keqiang participated in the World Economic Forum by video and held a special video dialogue session for global entrepreneurs. At the meeting, he expressed his willingness to deepen multilateral international cooperation and maintain the safety and smoothness of industrial and supply chains.

On the same day, Vice Premier Liu He also co-chaired the 9th China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue with European Commission Executive Vice-President Dombrovskis. Similar views were also expressed at the meeting, namely maintaining the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and further promoting two-way opening and regulatory cooperation in the financial sector.

In the first half of the year, China‘s economy grew by 2.5%, which is far from the annual growth target of 5.5%. The pressure to ensure economic growth throughout the year accumulated into the second half of the year, however, various parts of China entered a state of lockdown from time to time, bringing uncertainty to the recovery process.

