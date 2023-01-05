Release date: 2023-01-05 09:37

Source of information: Xinhua News Agency

Views:

On the afternoon of January 4, Premier Li Keqiang met at the Great Hall of the People with Philippine President Marcos, who is on a state visit to China.

Li Keqiang expressed that China and the Philippines are close neighbors across the sea. The friendly exchanges between the two peoples have a long history and practical cooperation in various fields has been steadily advancing. Mr. President visited China at the beginning of the new year not long after he took office, heralding a “good start” in the relationship between the two countries. China attaches great importance to China-Philippines relations. President Xi Jinping will hold talks with you to vigorously promote the all-round development of bilateral relations. We are willing to work with the Philippines to strengthen high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, maintain regional peace and development, and better benefit the two peoples in the spirit of mutual respect, equal treatment, and win-win cooperation.

On January 4, Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with Philippine President Marcos, who is on a state visit to China.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

Li Keqiang pointed out that cooperation is the mainstream of China-Philippines relations. The two countries have obvious complementary advantages and broad space for cooperation. China is willing to strengthen the docking of development strategies with the Philippines, and promote cooperation in infrastructure construction; continue to deepen economic and trade cooperation, and promote bilateral trade volume to break through the 100 billion US dollar mark as soon as possible; help the Philippines improve food production capacity and expand imports of marketable products according to the needs of the Philippines. High-quality agricultural products from the Philippines; expand cooperation in new energy fields such as wind energy and solar energy; strengthen cooperation in personnel exchanges, local exchanges, and promotion of tourism recovery to consolidate the public opinion foundation for bilateral relations.

Li Keqiang emphasized that maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea conforms to the interests of regional countries including China and the Philippines. The 25th China-ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held in Cambodia not long ago issued the “Joint Statement Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea”, which shows that China and ASEAN countries have the confidence, ability and wisdom to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea , to resolve disputes through friendly consultations and negotiations. It is hoped that all parties will work together to speed up consultations on the “Code of Conduct in the South China Sea” in accordance with the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and the principles of international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, so as to build the South China Sea into a peaceful, friendly, and Sea of ​​cooperation.

Marcos said that the relationship between the Philippines and China is very important to both sides and the Asia-Pacific region. The Philippines regards China as a brother, partner and friend, and is willing to, together with China, carry forward the tradition of friendship, deepen cooperation at various levels and in multiple fields, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, jointly meet challenges, forge a strong cooperative partnership, and write a new chapter in Philippines-China relations. The Philippine side hopes to strengthen communication with the Chinese side, properly handle the South China Sea issue, and maintain the overall situation of bilateral relations and regional peace and stability.

Wang Yi, He Lifeng and others attended the meeting.