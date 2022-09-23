Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council

Hearing the report of the ninth major inspection of the State Council, and paying close attention to the implementation of policies to promote economic stabilization and improvement

It is determined to further promote the reform measures of “one thing for one” to increase convenience for enterprises and the masses

Determine policies to strengthen transportation and logistics and support the bailout of relevant market players to support the smooth operation of the economy

Adopted the “Administrative Reconsideration Law of the People’s Republic of China (Revised Draft)”

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 22. Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council presided over an executive meeting of the State Council on September 21. He listened to the report on the ninth major supervision of the State Council, and demanded to pay close attention to the implementation of policies and promote economic stabilization and improvement; The reform measures of “one-stop service” have been adopted to increase convenience for enterprises and the masses; policies to strengthen transportation and logistics and to support the bailouts of relevant market players have been determined to support the smooth operation of the economy; passed the “Administrative Reconsideration Law of the People’s Republic of China (Revised Draft)” .

The meeting pointed out that in order to implement the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, the State Council recently conducted the ninth major inspection of some regions. Focused on supervising and inspecting local governments to stabilize the economy and protect people’s livelihood, and promoted the resolution of practical difficulties reported by a number of local governments; unannounced visits were mainly adopted to improve the effectiveness of supervision and reduce the burden on the grassroots. The next step is to transfer the list of problems to local governments and departments, and make inferences from one case to rectify them. The supervision and service working groups for stabilizing the overall economic market must maintain an “online” state, link up with supervision and rectification, continue to coordinate and solve problems, and focus on promoting the construction of key infrastructure projects supported by finance, taxation and finance, and equipment upgrades and other policies and measures to expand investment and promote consumption implementation. All localities should shoulder the responsibility of stabilizing the economy and ensuring people’s livelihood. Provinces with large economies should take the lead and make joint efforts to consolidate the foundation for economic stabilization and promote stability and improvement.

In order to deepen the reform of “delegating power, delegating power, regulating services” and improving the efficiency and level of government services, the meeting decided to focus on the actual needs of enterprises and the masses, and focus on the important stages from the establishment of enterprises to their cancellation and individuals from birth to death. . For government affairs services with high frequency and relatively concentrated processing time, a list is established, and the government departments in the background merge related individual matters. Enterprises and the masses do less errands. For market players, 5 government services, including enterprise establishment, enterprise approval, employee recruitment, enterprise-related real estate registration, and simplified enterprise deregistration, are implemented at one time, reducing institutional transaction costs and cultivating and strengthening market players. This is also conducive to the liberation and development of productive forces. Respond to a new round of downward economic pressure. For individuals, 8 government services such as birth of newborns, flexible employment, marriage and childbirth of citizens, assistance to the disabled, retirement of military personnel, transfer registration of second-hand houses, joint transfer of water and electricity, retirement of enterprise employees, and post-citizens can be provided at one time to better meet the needs of the masses. Looking forward to providing convenience for the public. Before the end of the year, all localities must realize it, and those that are not in place must be notified and rectified within a time limit.

The meeting pointed out that transportation and logistics are the lifeblood of the market economy, and it is necessary to continue to ensure smooth flow and strengthen policy support. The first is to make every effort to ensure the normal operation of ports and cargo terminals, as well as the smooth flow of main roads and microcirculation, to prevent layer-by-layer overweighting and one-size-fits-all. Second, in the fourth quarter, toll road freight vehicle tolls will be reduced or exempted by 10%, and targeted financial policy support will be given to toll road operators to appropriately reduce financing costs. The third is to reduce the port charges for government-priced goods by 20% in the fourth quarter. Fourth, make good use of 100 billion yuan of special re-loans for transportation and logistics to support the rescue of freight companies and drivers.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to administration according to law, strengthen the construction of a government governed by the rule of law, and have the right not to be capricious. Administrative reconsideration is a self-correction supervision system of the government system, which is conducive to preventing and correcting illegal or inappropriate administrative actions. The meeting passed the Administrative Reconsideration Law of the People’s Republic of China (Revised Draft). The draft insists on reconsideration for the people, and makes more clear provisions on expanding the scope of accepting cases, improving the quality of case handling, and strengthening the supervision of administrative reconsideration over administrative law enforcement, so as to improve the credibility of administrative reconsideration and create a main channel for resolving administrative disputes. The meeting decided to submit the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation.

(Editor in charge: Zhang Lin)