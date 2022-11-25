[NTD Times, Beijing time, November 25, 2022]A few days ago, at the executive meeting of the State Council, Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, proposed a series of policies such as “stabilizing the economy and stabilizing employment”, but did not mention measures to prevent and control the epidemic. Some analysts believe that Li is about to step down, and he does not want to mix the epidemic prevention policy with his economic policy in order to leave a good name for his future.

On November 23, the Chinese Communist Party’s official media Xinhua News Agency reported that on the 22nd, Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council. The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to implement a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy, stabilize employment and prices, and keep the economy operating within a reasonable range; it was decided to send a supervisory working group to the local area to promote the effective implementation of policies and measures that have been introduced in the previous period.

The meeting also proposed to “increase financial support for the real economy”, use monetary policy tools such as RRR cuts in a timely and appropriate manner; promote the accelerated construction of major projects, drive social capital investment including private enterprises; stabilize and expand consumption, etc. Wait.

On November 21, the joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued four documents, requiring local governments at all levels to avoid “one size fits all” nucleic acid or regional blockade. However, the People’s Daily, the CCP’s mouthpiece media, published eight articles in a row calling for “persistence in zeroing out.” The chaotic epidemic prevention policy has left officials at the bottom in a dilemma.

Previously, the State Council of the Communist Party of China introduced the “Twenty Articles” new epidemic prevention regulations and the four new documents issued now, all of which require prevention of one-size-fits-all, layer-by-layer increase, and excessive epidemic prevention.

The outside world has noticed that Li Keqiang did not mention the measures for epidemic prevention and control at this executive meeting of the State Council.

Zheng Xuguang, an economist living in the United States, told Radio Free Asia on the 24th that Li Keqiang never mentioned “dynamic clearing” when he opened the Standing Committee of the State Council, and at most talked about epidemic prevention and economic development. The new 20-point epidemic prevention measures can be said to be Li’s will. The 20-point measures are divided into two parts. Subsequent emergencies and emergency medicines, etc.

Zheng Xuguang believes that the meeting chaired by Li Keqiang put forward six measures to promote major projects and speed up construction, but it is difficult to implement under the zero-epidemic policy.

Zheng Xuguang said that he is very clear that the dynamic zeroing in the epidemic prevention policy is impossible. Li Keqiang said at the meeting of 100,000 people on May 25 that the economy must be improved, because if the economy does not improve, there will be no money for epidemic prevention. Since then, Li and Xi Jinping have been very divided on the epidemic, but most people support Li.

Ma Ju, a current affairs commentator in the United States who has in-depth research on Chinese affairs, believes that the reason why Li Keqiang convened this meeting is to consolidate his own economic policies over the past few years. Zero mixed together, laying some foundations for the future, such as leaving a good reputation for yourself.”

Ma Ju said that Li Keqiang, who is subject to various constraints, is useless: “The current economic trend and policies have nothing to do with him, and he can’t make the decision. As for the six development indicators or goals proposed at this meeting, they are just slogans in vain. That’s all.”

At the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Li Keqiang failed to join the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau, the Politburo Committee, and the Central Committee. He will officially retire during the two sessions next year.

The current epidemic prevention policy of the CCP is chaotic. Public opinion believes that the high-level CCP has launched a fierce line struggle against the zeroing. Xi Jinping’s “resolutely zeroing out” and Li Keqiang’s “slowdown policy” are in stark contrast.

Current affairs commentator Wang He told NTDTV that it is obvious that Xi and Li are out of tune, but Li did not have the capital to oppose Xi, but only emphasized precision while supporting Xi’s decision to clear the dynamics. This is a kind of euphemistic correction. Has little effect.

Wang He believes that the dynamic clearing is still in chaos across the country, and the common people are suffering. This also shows that the CCP system is really rotten, and there is no hope at all. The only way is to disintegrate.

